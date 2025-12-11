Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (December 11): Puzzle #913 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (December 11): Puzzle #913 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 11 puzzle mixed yard items, anagrams, homophones, and “dust” phrases. Check all hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily Connections puzzle for Thursday, 11th December, gave players a good mix of easy clues and tricky twists. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked like they belonged together at first glance, but the puzzle included plenty of traps. 

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more logic, patterns, and word-spotting fun. If today’s puzzle confused you, here are the hints and the full solution in simple, clear steps.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one theme. But the puzzle also adds tricky words that look like they match but actually don’t.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick", which all come before the word "Figure".

You only get four mistakes. If you make the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answer appears.
 Each group has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (Easiest)
  • Green (Easy)
  • Blue (Medium)
  • Purple (Hardest)

The puzzle is short but clever, and it is filled with red herrings made to trick your brain.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 11)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: As seen in a garden.
  • Green: Shuffle them.
  • Blue: Sounds like...
  • Purple: Add something akin to "dirt".

Extra hints:

  • One theme contains only four-letter words.
  • "Bunny" and "gnome" are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Grill
  • Green: Sera
  • Blue: Are
  • Purple: Devil

Today’s Groups:

  • Yellow: Things Seen In A Yard
  • Green: Anagrams
  • Blue: Letter Homophones
  • Purple: Dust ___

Full Solution For December 11

  • Yellow (Things Seen In A Yard): Gnome, Grill, Shed, Sprinkler
  • Green (Anagrams): Ares, Ears, Sear, Sera
  • Blue (Letter Homophones): Are, Elle, Que, Queue
  • Purple (Dust ___): Bowl, Bunny, Devil, Jacket

Today’s puzzle was tricky because many words looked playful and easy, but the real themes required careful reading. The anagram group stood out only if you noticed how the same letters could be rearranged. The blue group needed sound-based thinking, not spelling. 

The purple “Dust ___” group was the most surprising, but once you saw “dust bunny,” the rest made sense. Overall, it was a smart and balanced puzzle.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Russia Fire Tragedy: Massive Blaze Engulfs St. Petersburg’s Largest Market
44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget