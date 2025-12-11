NYT Connections Answers (December 11): Puzzle #913 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily Connections puzzle for Thursday, 11th December, gave players a good mix of easy clues and tricky twists. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked like they belonged together at first glance, but the puzzle included plenty of traps.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more logic, patterns, and word-spotting fun. If today’s puzzle confused you, here are the hints and the full solution in simple, clear steps.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one theme. But the puzzle also adds tricky words that look like they match but actually don’t.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick", which all come before the word "Figure".

You only get four mistakes. If you make the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answer appears.

Each group has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (Easiest)

Green (Easy)

Blue (Medium)

Purple (Hardest)

The puzzle is short but clever, and it is filled with red herrings made to trick your brain.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 11)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: As seen in a garden.

Green: Shuffle them.

Blue: Sounds like...

Purple: Add something akin to "dirt".

Extra hints:

One theme contains only four-letter words.

"Bunny" and "gnome" are in different groups.



One word from each group:

Yellow: Grill

Green: Sera

Blue: Are

Purple: Devil

Today’s Groups:

Yellow: Things Seen In A Yard

Green: Anagrams

Blue: Letter Homophones

Purple: Dust ___

Full Solution For December 11

Yellow (Things Seen In A Yard): Gnome, Grill, Shed, Sprinkler

Green (Anagrams): Ares, Ears, Sear, Sera

Blue (Letter Homophones): Are, Elle, Que, Queue

Purple (Dust ___): Bowl, Bunny, Devil, Jacket

Today’s puzzle was tricky because many words looked playful and easy, but the real themes required careful reading. The anagram group stood out only if you noticed how the same letters could be rearranged. The blue group needed sound-based thinking, not spelling.

The purple “Dust ___” group was the most surprising, but once you saw “dust bunny,” the rest made sense. Overall, it was a smart and balanced puzzle.