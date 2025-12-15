Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (December 15): Puzzle #917 Caught You Off Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 15 puzzle mixed tournaments, huge things, shady places, and clever “C” meanings. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Monday, December 15 puzzle, and this one quietly tested how well you spot meaning behind simple words. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were clear, while others needed a second look. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, guessing, and clever traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here is a full and easy breakdown with hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you see 16 words on one board. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four. Each group has one common theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look easy at first, but the red herrings make it challenging.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 15)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: They’re part of a championship.
  • Green: Very large.
  • Blue: Not the safest place to go for a beer.
  • Purple: They’re represented by the same letter.

Extra hints:

  • One group has three four-letter words.
  • “Bumper” and “Dive” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Quarter
  • Green: Titanic
  • Blue: Dive
  • Purple: One Hundred

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Tournament Rounds
  • Green: Enormous
  • Blue: Disreputable Establishment
  • Purple: What "C" Might Mean

Full Answer For Monday, December 15

  • Yellow (Tournament Rounds): Final, Qualifier, Quarter, Semi
  • Green (Enormous): Bumper, Giant, Monster, Titanic
  • Blue (Disreputable Establishment): Dive, Dump, Hole, Joint
  • Purple (What "C" Might Mean): Celsius, Cold, One Hundred, See

This puzzle worked well because the words felt very normal at first. Many players likely grouped “Dive” and “Bumper” together, only to realise later that they belong to different ideas. 

The purple group was especially clever, as all the answers linked back to what the letter “C” can stand for. Overall, this was a smart Monday puzzle that rewarded slow and careful thinking.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections puzzle?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four sets of four, each with a common theme. It resets daily and combines logic with guessing.

How do you win at Connections?

You win by correctly identifying the four common themes that link the words into groups of four. You have four chances to make mistakes before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

The colors indicate the difficulty of the groups: Yellow is easiest, Green is easy, Blue is medium, and Purple is the hardest.

Read more
Advertisement

