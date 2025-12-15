NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Monday, December 15 puzzle, and this one quietly tested how well you spot meaning behind simple words. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were clear, while others needed a second look.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, guessing, and clever traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here is a full and easy breakdown with hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you see 16 words on one board. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four. Each group has one common theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look easy at first, but the red herrings make it challenging.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 15)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: They’re part of a championship.

Green: Very large.

Blue: Not the safest place to go for a beer.

Purple: They’re represented by the same letter.

Extra hints:

One group has three four-letter words.

“Bumper” and “Dive” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Quarter

Green: Titanic

Blue: Dive

Purple: One Hundred

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Tournament Rounds

Green: Enormous

Blue: Disreputable Establishment

Purple: What "C" Might Mean

Full Answer For Monday, December 15

Yellow (Tournament Rounds): Final, Qualifier, Quarter, Semi

Green (Enormous): Bumper, Giant, Monster, Titanic

Blue (Disreputable Establishment): Dive, Dump, Hole, Joint

Purple (What "C" Might Mean): Celsius, Cold, One Hundred, See

This puzzle worked well because the words felt very normal at first. Many players likely grouped “Dive” and “Bumper” together, only to realise later that they belong to different ideas.

The purple group was especially clever, as all the answers linked back to what the letter “C” can stand for. Overall, this was a smart Monday puzzle that rewarded slow and careful thinking.