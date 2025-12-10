NYT Connections Answers (December 10): Puzzle #912 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (December 10): Puzzle #912 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 10 mixed exclamations, fake items, sweets, and meanings of “Y.” Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its December 10 puzzle, and this one brought a mix of easy guesses and sneaky tricks. The goal was the same as always: sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked like they belonged together, but many were designed to confuse players. 

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a big fan base that loves quick puzzles, pattern-spotting, and those little “aha!” moments. If today’s board felt tricky, here are all the hints and the final answers to help you out.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four. Each set has a theme, but the puzzle includes red herrings that try to trick you.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" all come before the word "Figure".

You only get four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the solution. Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but you must think carefully before you tap.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 10)

Here are your hints for today:

  • Yellow: Look for common exclamations.
  • Green: They're not original.
  • Blue: Find the food.
  • Purple: Replace with just one letter.

Extra hints:

  • No four-letter words are in the blue theme.
  • “Dummy” and “sucker” belong to different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Gracious
  • Green: Fake
  • Blue: Lolly
  • Purple: Year

Full Connections Groups For December 10

  • Yellow ("My Goodness!"): Dear, Gracious, Heavens, Mercy
  • Green (Imitation): Copy, Dummy, Dupe, Fake
  • Blue (Confection): Candy, Lolly, Sucker, Sweet
  • Purple (What “Y” Might Mean): Why, Year, Yellow, Yes

Today’s puzzle mixed real exclamations, fake items, sweet treats, and meanings of the letter “Y.” The exclamation words stood out early, while the imitation group caused more confusion. The trickiest part was noticing how “Y” can mean words like “yes” and “why.” But once that clicked, the rest of the puzzle fell into place.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Opinion
