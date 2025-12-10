NYT Connections Answers (December 10): Puzzle #912 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its December 10 puzzle, and this one brought a mix of easy guesses and sneaky tricks. The goal was the same as always: sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked like they belonged together, but many were designed to confuse players.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a big fan base that loves quick puzzles, pattern-spotting, and those little “aha!” moments. If today’s board felt tricky, here are all the hints and the final answers to help you out.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four. Each set has a theme, but the puzzle includes red herrings that try to trick you.

For example, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" all come before the word "Figure".

You only get four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the solution. Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but you must think carefully before you tap.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 10)

Here are your hints for today:

Yellow: Look for common exclamations.

Green: They're not original.

Blue: Find the food.

Purple: Replace with just one letter.

Extra hints:

No four-letter words are in the blue theme.

“Dummy” and “sucker” belong to different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Gracious

Green: Fake

Blue: Lolly

Purple: Year

Full Connections Groups For December 10

Yellow ("My Goodness!"): Dear, Gracious, Heavens, Mercy

Green (Imitation): Copy, Dummy, Dupe, Fake

Blue (Confection): Candy, Lolly, Sucker, Sweet

Purple (What “Y” Might Mean): Why, Year, Yellow, Yes

Today’s puzzle mixed real exclamations, fake items, sweet treats, and meanings of the letter “Y.” The exclamation words stood out early, while the imitation group caused more confusion. The trickiest part was noticing how “Y” can mean words like “yes” and “why.” But once that clicked, the rest of the puzzle fell into place.