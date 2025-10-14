GTA 6 To Be Priced At Rs 9000? Here's What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





GTA 6 Price: The gaming world has hardly seen as much hype as Rockstar’s upcoming GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto series has always set records, and the excitement around GTA 6 is already off the charts, especially on YouTube. While fans are eagerly waiting, rumours about the game are spreading fast, particularly about its price in India.

Since early 2025, there have been talks that GTA 6 could cost much more than usual AAA games, sparking debates online.

GTA 6 Rumoured Price Sparks Concern

Recent rumours suggest that GTA 6’s Standard Edition could be priced at around Rs 9,000 in India. This is a big jump from earlier guesses of Rs 5,999.

Many gamers feel this price is too high compared to other AAA games in India, like Call of Duty, Elden Ring, or Spider-Man 2, which usually cost between Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999.

Fans say Rockstar is ignoring India’s affordability and the realities of the local gaming market.

Part of the justification comes from the game’s massive development budget. Reports suggest Rockstar has spent over a billion dollars creating GTA 6.

While this explains why the company might increase the price, Indian gamers argue that they shouldn’t be the ones to bear the full cost.

Some even point out that in the US, GTA 6 will cost around $70 (roughly Rs 6,000), making the Rs 9,000 speculation seem unfair.

Could This Be Just A Marketing Move?

Some believe the high price rumours might be a marketing tactic to attract attention before the official launch.

Experts think Rockstar could lower the price later to around Rs 5,999–6,499 or offer pre-order bonuses, bundles, or in-game perks to make the cost seem more reasonable.

Others suggest Indian gamers might need to wait for post-launch discounts to buy the game affordably.

For now, the Rs 9,000 figure is purely speculative. Whether it will set a new standard for AAA games in India remains unclear.

GTA 6’s final price will likely influence the Indian gaming market, but until Rockstar confirms it, fans can only watch and wait.