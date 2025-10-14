Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the next big first-person shooter game from Treyarch and Raven Software, published by Activision. It is the twenty-second game in the Call of Duty series and the eighth main entry in the Black Ops series, after Black Ops 6 (2024). The game is set in 2035 and follows a team of agents led by David Mason. You can play it alone, with friends in co-op, or join multiplayer matches and Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 14, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is officially set to launch on November 14, 2025, across all platforms. Fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Price in India (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition for PC costs Rs 8,249, while the standard Cross-Gen Bundle is priced at Rs 5,999. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the game for free on day one. The game is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Trailer

The Call of Duty: Black Ops series started in 2010, focusing on covert operations during the Cold War. Later titles moved into modern and near-future conflicts, following characters like Alex Mason and Raul Menendez. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the story jumps to 2035.

Players control JSOC Commander David “Section” Mason and his team “Specter One,” investigating the return of Menendez. They also work with “The Guild,” a former criminal group turned tech company. The campaign supports co-op play and includes the new “Endgame” mode for up to 32 players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Trailer

Black Ops multiplayer started way back in 2003 with Finest Hour, growing with Black Ops (2010) into fast 6v6 matches with XP and weapon customisation. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 keeps this tradition with 16 maps for standard 6v6 combat and a 20v20 Skirmish mode.

Players can level up 30 weapons, “Prestige” them for cosmetic rewards, and use the new “Overclock” system to upgrade gear, scorestreaks, and field abilities. Zombies mode, first seen in World at War, lets 1-4 players battle endless undead waves, explore survival maps, and use vehicles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gameplay

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a fast-paced first-person shooter with tactical elements. Players can move freely across maps, perform wall jumps, and use near-future weapons and gear. There are three main modes: single-player/co-op campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies. The campaign has 11 missions and the Endgame mode for up to 32 players. Multiplayer includes 6v6 matches, 20v20 Skirmish maps, 30 customizable weapons, and the Overclock system for upgrading gear. Zombies mode allows 1-4 players to fight endless waves, use vehicles, and explore survival maps and Dead Ops Arcade.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC System Requirements

The game needs a 64-bit processor and operating system. Extra storage may be required for updates. Some features, like the Battle Pass and BlackCell, unlock when Season 1 begins. TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot may also be needed for security.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reviews

Reviews for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 are expected after the November 14 release. No Metacritic score is available yet, but fans are excited to explore the new campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes, and see how it improves on Black Ops 6.