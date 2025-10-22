'Nope': GTA 6 Trailer 3 Isn't Coming Anytime Soon, Claims Famed Leaker

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





GTA 6 Trailer 3: GTA 6 hype train isn’t slowing down, but one of the most trusted voices in the Rockstar community just slammed the brakes on fresh speculation. After an account on X (formerly Twitter) claimed insider TezFun had confirmed a December 2 release date for the third Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, the leaker himself was quick to call it out, and not subtly. His single-word reply, “nope,” instantly shut down the chatter that had begun swirling across social media.

The rumour gained traction fast, as fans have been desperate for clues about the next major reveal since Rockstar’s second trailer dropped.

Nope — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 17, 2025

The studio had earlier confirmed that GTA 6 would face a delay, crushing expectations but reigniting hope when the second trailer and over 100 screenshots were unveiled soon after.

GTA 6 Trailer 3: The '11:08' Clue

Even though the December theory was debunked, the community has already latched onto a new possible date, November 8. Fans believe Rockstar may have left a hint hiding in plain sight. In the most recent trailer, protagonist Jason can be seen reaching into a cash register while his wristwatch reads 11:08.

Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8.



This date also marks the first trailer’s announcement anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SOmdSSk7W4 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 18, 2025

For many, that timestamp feels too deliberate to ignore.

The speculation has quickly turned into a frenzy of theories, Reddit threads, and countdown posts, all tying the 11:08 timestamp to the exact date Rockstar first announced that a GTA 6 trailer was coming last year.

Still, not everyone is convinced the developers are teasing another date reveal. Some longtime followers warn the community not to get their hopes up, predicting the familiar cycle of excitement followed by disappointment.

Until Rockstar officially confirms otherwise, all eyes remain glued to November, and every second of that '11:08' moment, as Grand Theft Auto 6 fans continue decoding every frame for meaning.