ChatGPT Takes On Comet With Its Own AI Browser, Atlas: Here's How You Can Use (& Who Can't Yet)

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser that brings its popular chatbot into everyday browsing. The idea is simple: instead of switching between tabs to ask ChatGPT questions, you can now get help directly while using the web. The browser can summarise pages, explain information, or assist with small tasks without needing to leave the site. A few days back, Perplexity came up with a similar browser named Comet.

Atlas is currently available only on macOS for free, plus, pro, and Go users, while versions for Windows, iOS, and Android will be released later.

ChatGPT Atlas Features & Privacy Settings

In ChatGPT Atlas, users can open a sidebar called “Ask ChatGPT” on any website. This lets the AI read what’s on the page and answer related questions, summarise articles, or explain topics in a simpler way.

The browser also includes a “memory” feature that can remember your browsing context, like what topics or pages you explored earlier. This can make it easier to return to the same subjects later.

However, these browser memories are optional. Users can turn them off, delete them, or use incognito mode to stop ChatGPT from viewing website content.

OpenAI has said that the content you browse is not used to train its models by default. Users can control this in their settings.

Atlas also carries over existing parental control settings from ChatGPT and adds options for parents to turn off memory and “agent” features for added safety.

ChatGPT Atlas Agent Mode: What It Can & Can’t Do

Atlas also comes with an Agent Mode, which lets ChatGPT perform certain actions directly in the browser.

For example, it can open links, find products, or organise online information. However, it can’t run code, download files, or install anything.

OpenAI has included several safety measures to prevent misuse or errors while browsing sensitive websites.

According to the company, this is an early version that may still make mistakes, but it’s part of OpenAI’s effort to explore how AI can assist users while keeping them in control of their browsing experience.