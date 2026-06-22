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HomeGamingGot A GTA 6 Early Access Email? One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account

Got A GTA 6 Early Access Email? One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account

With GTA 6's launch delayed again, scammers are using AI to send fake beta invites that look official enough to fool even careful gamers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scammers exploit GTA 6 hype with fake early access offers.
  • AI-powered fake invites steal personal, banking, and gaming credentials.
  • Bogus beta keys and software target players on various platforms.

GTA 6 Leaks: Scammers are taking advantage of the hype around Grand Theft Auto VI to trick gamers into giving up their personal information. With the game's release pushed to November 19, 2026, after two delays, fraudsters are sending fake emails and setting up bogus websites that promise early access to the title, according to Gerald Kasulis, NordVPN's Vice President of Global Affairs. 

These scams are designed to steal gaming credentials, personal data, and even banking information from unsuspecting players.

How Are Scammers Using AI To Make GTA 6 Scam Emails Look Real?

According to The Guardian, fraudsters are now using artificial intelligence to make their fake invitations and websites look convincing. 

Kasulis explained how this plays out for an eager gamer: "You're a gamer, you're waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well," he said. "Then without really checking … they just click on those things, believing they are official beta testing [invitations]."

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On June 25? YouTube Just Dropped A Fresh Clue

Some of these fake websites tell players they have been handpicked to test the game before launch. One such message reads, "We need you to help us build Vice City. Before GTA VI launches to the world, we're inviting a select group of players to experience the game early." 

The emails claim recipients have been selected to spot bugs and glitches ahead of the official rollout.

Are There Fake Beta Keys For Xbox And PS5 Versions Of GTA 6?

Beyond fake invites, scammers are also handing out bogus beta keys for Xbox and PlayStation 5, asking gamers to download software disguised as the game itself, in one instance labelled "GTA Mobile 6." To "access" these fake versions, players are often asked to share personal details like their name, address, and date of birth, or login credentials that can later be sold off. 

Kasulis noted that in one case, a gamer who downloaded such software unknowingly let fraudsters access their computer remotely, resulting in stolen banking details. He added that PC and Android users are also being targeted, even though Rockstar Games has made no announcement about bringing GTA 6 to those platforms.

ALSO READ: Is GTA 6 Really Going To Cost $229? Here's The Truth Before You Pre-Order

Since Rockstar Games has not launched any official beta program for GTA 6, players are advised to treat such emails and websites with suspicion. It's safer to rely only on updates from Rockstar's official channels, along with PlayStation and Xbox's verified platforms. 

Anyone who has already shared login details should change their passwords right away, and those who shared financial information should get in touch with their bank immediately to report potential fraud.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of scams are targeting GTA 6 players?

Scammers are sending fake emails and setting up bogus websites promising early access or beta keys. They also offer software disguised as the game to trick players.

How are scammers making these fake GTA 6 invitations convincing?

Fraudsters use artificial intelligence to create official-looking emails and polished websites. This mimics official communications, making them appear legitimate to gamers.

Are there any official beta programs or early access for GTA 6?

No, Rockstar Games has not launched any official beta program for GTA 6. Players should only rely on updates from Rockstar's official channels and verified platforms.

What information do scammers try to steal with fake GTA 6 offers?

Scammers aim to steal gaming credentials, personal data such as name, address, and date of birth. They also target banking information from unsuspecting players.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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