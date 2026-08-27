GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look: India Date, Time & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 Extended Look drops in a few hours.

India's Netflix premiere is August 28, 12:30 AM IST.

Free YouTube release for India arrives 6:30 AM.

GTA 6 Netflix Reveal Time: The wait for fresh official footage of Grand Theft Auto VI is almost over. Rockstar Games is set to give fans a much detailed look at the highly anticipated title, with the presentation arriving first on Netflix before being released more widely on Rockstar's own social media channels. For fans in India, however, the showcase arrives at a rather unusual hour late at night. Here's everything you need to know about the GTA 6 Extended Look.

GTA 6 Extended Look India Time

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3 PM ET.

In India, that converts to 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 28.

It will be available on the Netflix for subscripers on all platforms, such as mobile, TV and desktop.

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Those who do not have a subscription will not have to wait indefinitely. Rockstar will release the presentation for free on its official YouTube channel six hours after the Netflix premiere.

So, Indian viewers can therefore watch GTA 6 Extended Look on YouTube at 6:30 AM IST on August 28.

In a nutshell, there are two options: stay awake until 12:30 AM for the first showing or catch the free version at 6:30 AM.

What Could The Extended Look Reveal?

Rockstar Games has not provided a detailed breakdown of the footage or confirmed how long the presentation will run.

That means claims about specific gameplay features should be treated as speculation until the official showcase airs.

The presentation is nevertheless expected to offer a deeper glimpse into the world of GTA 6, including its protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos and the fictional state of Leonida.

Rockstar's official game page identifies the pair as central figures in a crime story unfolding in the Vice City-inspired setting.

The timing is particularly notable because GTA 6 has recently been surrounded by several leaked gameplay footage appearing online. Rockstar has acknowledged the leaks while continuing to promote the official presentation.

The Extended Look will arrive less than three months before the game's scheduled launch. The developer currently lists November 19, 2026 as the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.