Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expensive rig targets serious gamers prioritizing uncompromising power.

Gigabyte Gaming Rig Review: In a world where gaming PCs have somehow evolved from beige office boxes into glowing monuments to disposable income, Gigabyte's latest gaming rig takes the familiar formula and turns every dial several notches clockwise. There is an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K doing the CPU work, an RTX 5070 Ti GAMING OC handling graphics, 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB AORUS Gen4 SSD, a 360mm liquid cooler, a 750W Gold-rated PSU, and enough RGB lighting to make the case visible from low Earth orbit.

And then there's the 27-inch QHD 180Hz Gigabyte GS27QA monitor.

The whole thing costs Rs 3.13 lakh. Yes, that's six figures. Very comfortably six figures. At this price, you aren't buying a gaming PC because you “want to play some games.” You are buying one because your relationship with frame rates has become emotionally complicated.

As with our other tech reviews, I also invited ABP Live's resident AI spec-sheet enthusiast, GennieGPT, to take a look.

You already know how this works. Gennie has never sat through a 90-minute Cyberpunk session. She has never watched GPU temperatures climb while ray tracing tries to turn your frame rate into a philosophical concept. She has never stared at a loading screen wondering why a game installed on a 7,300MB/s SSD still takes forever to load.

But give her a specification sheet? She's unstoppable. Let's see if I can humble her a bit.

Gigabyte Gaming Rig Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

RTX 5070 Ti delivers serious 1440p performance

Cyberpunk 2077 crossed 260 FPS in our benchmark with DLSS and 4X Frame Generation

65°C GPU temperature under sustained FurMark load is excellent

Core Ultra 7 265K gives the rig plenty of CPU muscle

32GB DDR5 is exactly where a high-end gaming machine should start

1TB AORUS Gen4 SSD is extremely fast

360mm AIO keeps the CPU under control

180Hz QHD monitor is a sensible match for the hardware

What Doesn't:

32GB RAM is good, but 64GB would make more sense for this class of machine

The RTX 5070 Ti is powerful, but this isn't the kind of GPU you buy to brag about having the biggest number

750W PSU is adequate, but there's little headroom for an eventual monster-GPU upgrade

At this price, the entire package invites comparisons with even more powerful builds

Big Silicon, Bigger Ego

✨ GennieGPT: RTX 5070 Ti! 16GB GDDR7! 8,960 CUDA cores! 28Gbps memory! PCIe 5.0! 8K support! This isn't a gaming GPU. This is basically a small supercomputer!

Shayak: The RTX 5070 Ti GAMING OC is serious hardware. Gigabyte has pushed its reference clock from 2,452MHz to 2,588MHz, and the card comes with 16GB of GDDR7 running across a 256-bit memory bus. More importantly, this is the bit that matters when you're actually sitting in front of a game: it has enough horsepower to make 1440p gaming look almost irresponsible.

Our Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark averaged 260.44 FPS, with a minimum of 243.72 FPS and a peak of 282.60 FPS (!!).

That is frankly ridiculous. But there's an important asterisk. We ran the benchmark at 2560x1440, with DLSS Balanced, DLSS Ray Reconstruction enabled and 4X Multi Frame Generation, while ray tracing itself was disabled. So no, this isn't “Cyberpunk running at native 1440p with every slider dragged to the right while physics bends around you.” It is, however, a very convincing demonstration of what Nvidia's current frame-generation stack can do.

And at 1440p, the 5070 Ti looks extremely comfortable.

✨ GennieGPT: 260 FPS! That's more than enough to power a 260Hz monitor! Humans can barely see 60 FPS anyway, so imagine how incredible this is!

Shayak: You were doing so well until the last sentence. Humans can absolutely perceive differences beyond 60Hz. That's why 120Hz, 144Hz, and 180Hz monitors feel substantially smoother than 60Hz panels.

But here's the funny part: this particular rig comes with a 180Hz monitor. So yes, the GPU can produce far more frames than the display can physically show in our Cyberpunk benchmark. That's not a flaw. It just means the graphics card has room to breathe.

And if you're playing competitive titles where frame rates routinely climb into the hundreds, the 180Hz panel actually makes sense.

For Black Myth: Wukong or Cyberpunk, you're going to get plenty of headroom. For Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Apex Legends, or Overwatch 2, the GPU will spend much of its life wondering why you aren't giving it something harder to do.

The 5070 Ti Is Doing The Heavy Lifting

✨ GennieGPT: 16GB GDDR7! 28Gbps memory! PCIe 5.0! Digital resolution up to 7680x4320! You can play in 8K!

Shayak: You can also eat an entire cake in one sitting. That doesn't mean you should. The 8K maximum-resolution figure is mostly the sort of number manufacturers like putting on spec sheets because it looks impressive. The sensible target for this card is 1440p high-refresh gaming, with 4K being perfectly viable depending on the game and settings.

And that's actually where this machine gets interesting.

The 5070 Ti doesn't need to pretend it's a 4K monster to justify itself. At 1440p, it has enough raw performance and AI-assisted rendering technology to deliver the kind of frame rates enthusiasts actually care about.

Our FurMark run pushed the GPU to 100 per cent utilisation, yet the temperature sat around 65°C, with the fans running at roughly 58 per cent. That's the kind of number I like seeing. Not because '65°C' is a magical number. Because it suggests the cooling solution isn't screaming for mercy while the GPU is being tortured.

✨ GennieGPT: 65°C at 100% GPU usage! That's cooler than my emotional response to your electricity bill!

Shayak: Yes, this is genuinely good. FurMark is a synthetic stress test designed to absolutely punish GPUs. It isn't representative of every game, but it is useful for getting a sense of thermal behaviour.

And the result here is reassuring. The RTX 5070 Ti stayed at around 65°C while being hammered. That's exactly what you want from a premium gaming rig: not merely high performance, but performance that doesn't require the cooling system to sound like a helicopter taking off.

The CPU Has A Lot To Prove

✨ GennieGPT: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K! 20 cores! Up to 5.5GHz! 30MB Smart Cache! 250W Maximum Turbo Power! This CPU can probably run Cyberpunk, Blender, NASA and your refrigerator simultaneously!

Shayak: The Core Ultra 7 265K is a 20-core processor with eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores, capable of reaching 5.5GHz. It isn't merely there to make the specification sheet look expensive.

For gaming, it's a very capable partner for the 5070 Ti, while also giving the system plenty of headroom for streaming, editing, compiling and other workloads that tend to make ordinary gaming PCs start questioning their life choices.

But serious gamers should remember something important: The GPU matters more for most gaming workloads. You don't buy this CPU because Cyberpunk suddenly needs 20 cores. You buy it because you're building a high-end machine and don't want the processor becoming the weak link when you're doing everything else at the same time.

✨ GennieGPT: 32GB DDR5! That's huge! Your games will never run out of memory!

Shayak: “Never” is a dangerous word in PC gaming. The 32GB DDR5 configuration here is sensible. Two 16GB sticks also mean you're running dual-channel memory rather than assembling the RAM equivalent of a traffic jam.

But at this price? I'd have preferred 64GB. Not because most games need it. They really don't. But when you're spending this much money on a machine, the distinction between “enough” and “ridiculously comfortable” starts to matter. And 32GB is now firmly in the “enough” category for a premium gaming machine.

✨ GennieGPT: AORUS Gen4 7300! Up to 7,300MB/s read and 6,000MB/s write! That's basically teleportation!

Shayak: Again, impressive number. Wrong conclusion. The AORUS Gen4 7300 is a fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, with advertised sequential speeds of up to 7,300MB/s read and 6,000MB/s write. And yes, games load quickly.

But here's the thing about modern PC gaming: games have become absolutely enormous. Cyberpunk 2077. Call of Duty. Baldur's Gate 3. Microsoft Flight Simulator. Forza Horizon 5. Install a few of those and suddenly your expensive 1TB SSD starts looking like a studio apartment. At this price, 2TB should have been the starting point.

The SSD itself is excellent. The capacity is where Gigabyte appears to have discovered restraint.

✨ GennieGPT: 360mm liquid cooling! Three 120mm ARGB fans! 4,500RPM pump! Black finish! RGB! This computer is basically a luxury nightclub!

Shayak: This is another component where the specifications translate into something useful. The Gigabyte Gaming 360 uses a 360mm aluminium radiator, copper block and three 120mm fans that can spin up to 2,200RPM. That's a substantial cooling solution for the Core Ultra 7 265K. And the advantage isn't simply “lower temperatures”. It's sustained performance.

A CPU that can maintain high clocks without constantly hitting thermal limits is much more useful than one that wins a five-second benchmark and then spends the next hour begging for air.

Also, yes, the RGB looks good. As a minimalist when it comes to tech, I hate that I have to admit this. But, when I boot up the PC especially on an overcast, rainy evening, chef's kiss becomes an understatement.

✨ GennieGPT: B860 chipset! PCIe 5.0! DDR5 support up to 9,066MT/s! Wi-Fi 6E! Bluetooth 5.3! USB4! Three M.2 slots! This motherboard has EVERYTHING!

Shayak: It has most things. Please don't make me audit your entire personality again. The B860 Gaming X WiFi6E is one of those components you don't notice until you need something. It supports up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, has a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for the GPU, three M.2 slots, four SATA ports, USB4, 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

For a gaming machine, that's a healthy feature set. The three M.2 slots are particularly useful because the first thing I'd do with this system is add another SSD. Probably a much larger one. Because, again, 1TB. I cannot emphasise this enough.

✨ GennieGPT: Tempered glass! Seven expansion slots! Up to three 140mm fans at the front! 360mm radiator support! Vertical GPU mounting! RGB Fusion! This case is a gaming fortress!

Shayak: It's a case. A reasonably good one, though. The C301 Glass is a mid-tower with enough room for this hardware without making component installation feel like keyhole surgery. It supports E-ATX motherboards, GPUs up to 400mm long and 360mm radiators at both the front and top.

The RTX 5070 Ti itself is a chunky 342mm-long, 70mm-thick card, so that clearance matters.

The pre-installed fans and dust filters are also welcome. And yes, the glass side panel lets you admire the expensive collection of silicon you have just purchased. Because if you can't look at your gaming PC and occasionally whisper “worth it” to yourself, what was the point?

180Hz Is Exactly Where This PC Wants To Be

✨ GennieGPT: 27-inch QHD! 180Hz! 1ms! HDR Ready! 100% sRGB! This is esports perfection!

Shayak: “Esports perfection” is doing a lot of work there. The GS27QA is actually a sensible pairing. It's a 27-inch QHD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and a rated 1ms MPRT response time. And 1440p at 27 inches remains one of the best gaming sweet spots.

It's sharp enough to look excellent, but significantly easier to drive at high frame rates than 4K. That matters when you have a GPU like the 5070 Ti. The monitor also has useful gaming features such as Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, and a crosshair overlay.

So, Is This Actually A Monster?

✨ GennieGPT: YES! RTX 5070 Ti! Core Ultra 7! 32GB RAM! 7,300MB/s SSD! 180Hz display! Liquid cooling! RGB! This is the ultimate gaming machine!

Shayak: The RTX 5070 Ti is powerful. The Core Ultra 7 265K is powerful. The cooling is good. The storage is fast. The motherboard is well equipped. But if you're spending over Rs 3 lakh, you enter a strange part of the PC market where “very fast” isn't enough.

You start asking questions like: Why not a more powerful GPU? Why only 32GB RAM? Why only 1TB storage? Why a 180Hz monitor instead of something higher-end? Why not a larger or OLED display? And suddenly we're no longer discussing whether the PC is good. We're discussing how much performance you want for your money.

Gigabyte Gaming Rig: Final Verdict

There is something wonderfully reckless about an extremely powerful gaming PC.

Hear me out: You don't need 260 FPS in Cyberpunk. You don't need a 5.5GHz CPU. You don't need a 360mm liquid cooler. You don't need 16GB of GDDR7. You certainly don't need RGB fans illuminating the room while you're sitting three feet away wearing a headset.

And yet, when all of it works together, there's a very specific kind of satisfaction. And there's no way I cannot show this rig off to the nerdiest of my friends. This Gigabyte rig gets the fundamentals right, and I'll be recommending the heck out of it (provided you don't mind breaking the bank, of course).

The RTX 5070 Ti is the star, and our Cyberpunk benchmark demonstrates why. At 1440p with DLSS Balanced and 4X Multi Frame Generation, averaging 260.44 FPS is frankly absurd. The FurMark result is equally encouraging, with the GPU holding around 65°C at 100 per cent utilisation.

The Core Ultra 7 265K gives the system enough CPU muscle to avoid becoming a bottleneck, while the 360mm cooler keeps things under control. The B860 motherboard gives the build room to grow, and the 180Hz QHD monitor is a sensible match for the GPU rather than an attempt to sell you a 4K panel that the hardware will spend its life fighting.

But then we MUST discuss the price. At over Rs 3 lakh, this is not a gaming PC for someone who wants “good value”. This is for the person who has already asked the question, “How much would the good one cost?”, heard the answer and said, “Fine.”

The machine is fast enough that you stop thinking about whether games will run. You start thinking about whether your monitor can keep up. And that, ultimately, is what makes this rig so appealing to serious gamers.

Not trying to be subtle, this beast of a machine is built around the simple, ancient PC-gaming philosophy: More frames. Better cooling. Faster storage. Bigger numbers. Fewer excuses.

Also, kudos to Gigabyte for actually managing to set up an online marketplace where all you need to do is look up what you need in the Search bar, and you have enough options for you to fill your cart with, at suitable budgets.

We all spent hours scouring the likes of Nehru Place and Lamington Road to find the right build to squeeze out that extra frame. For someone like us, having the ease of shopping our next rig from the comfort of our phone or laptop is certainly appreciated.

Should You Buy Gigabyte Gaming Rig?