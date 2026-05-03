Arjun Tendulkar Bags New T20 Deal With Massive 400% Pay Jump

Arjun Tendulkar, currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in IPL 2026, has secured a big deal in the T20 Mumbai League auction held on May 2, 2026.

Auction Highlights

New Team: Arjun Tendulkar was signed by ARCS Andheri.

Massive Price Hike: Entering the auction with a base price of ₹2 lakh, he was eventually roped in for ₹10 lakh. This represents a 400% increase from his starting valuation.

Comparison to IPL Salary: Interestingly, this ₹10 lakh contract for the local league is exactly one-third (33.3%) of his current ₹30 lakh IPL salary with LSG.

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The move came after a special clarification from BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Typically, players representing a different state association (Arjun currently plays domestic cricket for Goa) face a "cooling-off" period before playing in another state's local league.

The Exception

Since Arjun had not participated in any other state-run T20 league in the preceding 12 months, BCCI cleared him to return to his roots and participate in the Mumbai T20 competition.

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Seeking Game Time

The decision to join the T20 Mumbai League is seen as a strategic move to gain match fitness and competitive overs. Despite moving from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 season, Arjun has been relegated to the bench for the first half of the IPL tournament. While he has impressed in the nets - reportedly stunnding LSG skipper Rishabh Pant with inch-perfect yorkers - the team combination has yet to find a spot for him in the playing XI. The ARCS Andheri stint will provide him a vital platform to showcase his skills under the pressure of a professional tournament.