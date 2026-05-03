Arjun Tendulkar was signed by ARCS Andheri in the T20 Mumbai League auction.
Arjun Tendulkar Bags New T20 Deal With Massive 400% Pay Jump
Interestingly, this ₹10 lakh contract for the local league is exactly one-third (33.3%) of his current ₹30 lakh IPL salary with LSG.
Arjun Tendulkar, currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in IPL 2026, has secured a big deal in the T20 Mumbai League auction held on May 2, 2026.
Auction Highlights
New Team: Arjun Tendulkar was signed by ARCS Andheri.
Massive Price Hike: Entering the auction with a base price of ₹2 lakh, he was eventually roped in for ₹10 lakh. This represents a 400% increase from his starting valuation.
Comparison to IPL Salary: Interestingly, this ₹10 lakh contract for the local league is exactly one-third (33.3%) of his current ₹30 lakh IPL salary with LSG.
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The move came after a special clarification from BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Typically, players representing a different state association (Arjun currently plays domestic cricket for Goa) face a "cooling-off" period before playing in another state's local league.
The Exception
Since Arjun had not participated in any other state-run T20 league in the preceding 12 months, BCCI cleared him to return to his roots and participate in the Mumbai T20 competition.
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Seeking Game Time
The decision to join the T20 Mumbai League is seen as a strategic move to gain match fitness and competitive overs. Despite moving from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 season, Arjun has been relegated to the bench for the first half of the IPL tournament. While he has impressed in the nets - reportedly stunnding LSG skipper Rishabh Pant with inch-perfect yorkers - the team combination has yet to find a spot for him in the playing XI. The ARCS Andheri stint will provide him a vital platform to showcase his skills under the pressure of a professional tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which team did Arjun Tendulkar get signed by in the T20 Mumbai League?
What was Arjun Tendulkar's salary in the T20 Mumbai League auction?
Arjun Tendulkar was roped in for ₹10 lakh in the T20 Mumbai League auction, a significant increase from his base price.
Why was Arjun Tendulkar allowed to play in the T20 Mumbai League?
BCCI cleared him to play in the Mumbai T20 competition as he had not participated in any other state-run T20 league in the preceding 12 months.
What is the main reason for Arjun Tendulkar joining the T20 Mumbai League?
The decision to join the T20 Mumbai League is a strategic move to gain match fitness and competitive overs, as he has been on the bench in the IPL.