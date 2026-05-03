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HomeBusiness8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

The meetings were held in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, where employee representatives presented their demands before the commission.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 May 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First 8th Pay Commission discussions with employee representatives concluded.
  • Employees demanded higher salaries, improved pensions, and better service conditions.
  • Commission plans city visits to gather region-specific employee inputs.
  • Recommendations will impact millions of central government employees nationwide.

8th Pay Commission Update: A major update has emerged regarding the 8th Pay Commission, a key development for central government employees. The first round of discussions, considered crucial for shaping future salaries, pensions and service conditions, has now concluded.

The meetings were held in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, where employee representatives presented their demands before the commission.

Key Demands Raised

During the three-day discussions, employees primarily sought:

Higher salaries in view of rising inflation
Improvements in pension benefits
Reforms in service rules
Better workplace facilities to ease day-to-day functioning

Representatives stressed that with the increasing cost of living, a revision in pay structures and benefits is essential.

Why These Meetings Matter

Officials said the consultation phase is critical as it allows the commission to understand the concerns and expectations of employees. The feedback gathered during these meetings will form the basis for drafting its final recommendations.

Next Phase: City Visits Planned

After concluding discussions in Delhi, the commission is now preparing for the next phase, which includes visits to multiple cities:

Hyderabad: May 18–19
Srinagar: June 1–4
Ladakh: June 8

These visits aim to gather region-specific inputs and broaden stakeholder engagement.

Opportunity For Stakeholders

Stakeholders have been invited to submit their suggestions and demands through the official portal within the stipulated timeline. They can also request meetings with the commission to present their views.

This phase is seen as a significant opportunity for both employees and pensioners to voice their concerns. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to impact millions of central government employees and retirees across the country.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update on the 8th Pay Commission?

The first round of discussions for the 8th Pay Commission has concluded. Employee representatives presented their demands regarding salaries, pensions, and service conditions.

What were the key demands presented by employee representatives?

Employees primarily demanded higher salaries due to inflation, improved pension benefits, reforms in service rules, and better workplace facilities.

What is the next step after the Delhi discussions?

The commission is planning visits to multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Srinagar, and Ladakh, to gather region-specific inputs and broaden engagement.

How can stakeholders submit their suggestions to the 8th Pay Commission?

Stakeholders can submit suggestions and demands through the official portal or request meetings with the commission to present their views.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Date 8th Pay Commission Live Update
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