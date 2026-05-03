8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First 8th Pay Commission discussions with employee representatives concluded.

Employees demanded higher salaries, improved pensions, and better service conditions.

Commission plans city visits to gather region-specific employee inputs.

Recommendations will impact millions of central government employees nationwide.

8th Pay Commission Update: A major update has emerged regarding the 8th Pay Commission, a key development for central government employees. The first round of discussions, considered crucial for shaping future salaries, pensions and service conditions, has now concluded.

The meetings were held in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, where employee representatives presented their demands before the commission.

Key Demands Raised

During the three-day discussions, employees primarily sought:

Higher salaries in view of rising inflation

Improvements in pension benefits

Reforms in service rules

Better workplace facilities to ease day-to-day functioning

Representatives stressed that with the increasing cost of living, a revision in pay structures and benefits is essential.

Why These Meetings Matter

Officials said the consultation phase is critical as it allows the commission to understand the concerns and expectations of employees. The feedback gathered during these meetings will form the basis for drafting its final recommendations.

Next Phase: City Visits Planned

After concluding discussions in Delhi, the commission is now preparing for the next phase, which includes visits to multiple cities:

Hyderabad: May 18–19

Srinagar: June 1–4

Ladakh: June 8

These visits aim to gather region-specific inputs and broaden stakeholder engagement.

Opportunity For Stakeholders

Stakeholders have been invited to submit their suggestions and demands through the official portal within the stipulated timeline. They can also request meetings with the commission to present their views.

This phase is seen as a significant opportunity for both employees and pensioners to voice their concerns. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to impact millions of central government employees and retirees across the country.