Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGTA 6 Leak: Developer Shares Animation Footage, Deletes Later. Here's The Clip In Question

GTA 6 Leak: Developer Shares Animation Footage, Deletes Later. Here's The Clip In Question

A leaked developer reel believed to showcase GTA 6 has sparked excitement and legal concerns, with fans praising smooth animations and speculating about an upcoming official trailer.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

GTA 6 Leak: A new wave of excitement and controversy has swept through the gaming community after footage believed to be from Grand Theft Auto 6 surfaced online, reportedly leaked through a now-deleted showreel belonging to a long-time Rockstar Games developer. The clips quickly began circulating across social platforms, eventually landing on Reddit’s r/GamingLeaksAndRumours forum, where speculation and reactions intensified.

One Reddit user summed up the sentiment brewing across the thread, writing: “Finally, a new GTA 6 leak that is actually real." Another viewer noted the level of polish in the footage, stating, “The movement animations look damn smooth," adding fuel to the belief that the game is nearing a refined stage of development.

Community Reacts With Excitement And Skepticism

While many fans welcomed the glimpse, others voiced caution, noting how often unofficial footage can be taken out of context or proven fake. However, the praise for visuals, pacing, and overall animation quality continued throughout the discussions.

Several community posts highlighted that the apparent sophistication of the material matched the tone and scale expected from Rockstar’s next major release. With years of anticipation fueling the hype cycle, any small detail connected to the game triggers a large-scale online reaction.

Rockstar Faces Possible Legal Complications

The alleged source of the reel has become a focal point. Reports circulating among fans suggest the developer behind the material has spent more than twenty years at Rockstar. If accurate, the leak raises serious legal implications, particularly given how aggressively the publisher has historically worked to prevent unauthorised disclosures.

Leaks tied to Grand Theft Auto have previously resulted in arrests, takedown demands and heightened security measures. The widespread reach of this latest clip suggests the company may once again be forced into a public response.

Trailer Speculation Heats Up Again

A separate conversation emerging from the leak revolves around timing. Many fans have pointed out that the clips surfaced just as expectations grew around Rockstar potentially releasing a third official GTA 6 trailer.

For now, neither Rockstar nor anyone linked to the circulating footage has issued a public statement. As the online debate continues, the leak has once again pushed GTA 6 to the centre of gaming culture, renewing anticipation and reigniting speculation over one of the industry's most talked-about titles.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Cities
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget