What Console Was GTA 6 Extended Look Captured On? Rockstar Games Answers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar's GTA 6 extended look shown captured on PS5.

PS5 capture provides visual reference for game's detailed world.

Driving, gunplay, character outfits, and NPCs featured prominently.

GTA 6 Extended Look Console: Rockstar Games' long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look has finally given fans a detailed glimpse into the game's world, with the presentation packed with gameplay moments and visual details. From fast-paced driving sequences and shootouts to character outfits and encounters with NPCs, the footage offered plenty of new material to analyse. Amid all the excitement, Rockstar also answered an important technical question. Which console was used to capture the gameplay shown in the Extended Look? The developer provided the answer right at the end of the presentation.

GTA 6 Gameplay Was Captured On PS5

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The answer came in the closing moments of the Extended Look, when Rockstar displayed a disclaimer confirming that the footage had been captured on PlayStation 5.

The confirmation gives fans a useful reference point when assessing the visuals seen throughout the presentation.

Read More: How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free: Everything You Need To Know

Rockstar showcased a densely populated world, detailed characters, bust traffic and environments, all running on Sony's current-generation console.

It is worth noting that footage being captured on PS5 does not necessarily reveal every performance detail of the finished game. Final resolution, frame-rate options and other technical specifications could vary depending on the game's eventual settings.

Still, the confirmation is significant because Rockstar has now established the hardware used to produce the footage that has generated enormous interest among GTA fans.

Driving, Gunplay And NPCs Get Major Spotlight

The Extended Look was not simply a visual showcase. Rockstar used the presentation to demonstrate several of the gameplay systems players will encounter in GTA 6.

Driving featured prominently, with the footage showing characters travelling through the game's expansive world normally and even being chased by cops in a high-octane sequence.

Rockstar also offered a closer look at gunplay, highlighting combat encounters and the way characters handle weapons. The sequences provided a better sense of how the mechanic has evolved from previous entries.

Outfits were also showcased, giving players a glimpse at the different ways Jason and Lucia can appear during their adventures.