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English NewsGamingWhat Console Was GTA 6 Extended Look Captured On? Rockstar Games Answers

What Console Was GTA 6 Extended Look Captured On? Rockstar Games Answers

Rockstar Games revealed what console the GTA 6 Extended Look was captured on while the showcase various gameplay features.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 01:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rockstar's GTA 6 extended look shown captured on PS5.
  • PS5 capture provides visual reference for game's detailed world.
  • Driving, gunplay, character outfits, and NPCs featured prominently.

GTA 6 Extended Look Console: Rockstar Games' long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look has finally given fans a detailed glimpse into the game's world, with the presentation packed with gameplay moments and visual details. From fast-paced driving sequences and shootouts to character outfits and encounters with NPCs, the footage offered plenty of new material to analyse. Amid all the excitement, Rockstar also answered an important technical question. Which console was used to capture the gameplay shown in the Extended Look? The developer provided the answer right at the end of the presentation.

GTA 6 Gameplay Was Captured On PS5

The answer came in the closing moments of the Extended Look, when Rockstar displayed a disclaimer confirming that the footage had been captured on PlayStation 5.

The confirmation gives fans a useful reference point when assessing the visuals seen throughout the presentation.

Read More: How To Watch GTA 6 Extended Look For Free: Everything You Need To Know

Rockstar showcased a densely populated world, detailed characters, bust traffic and environments, all running on Sony's current-generation console.

It is worth noting that footage being captured on PS5 does not necessarily reveal every performance detail of the finished game. Final resolution, frame-rate options and other technical specifications could vary depending on the game's eventual settings.

Still, the confirmation is significant because Rockstar has now established the hardware used to produce the footage that has generated enormous interest among GTA fans.

Driving, Gunplay And NPCs Get Major Spotlight

The Extended Look was not simply a visual showcase. Rockstar used the presentation to demonstrate several of the gameplay systems players will encounter in GTA 6.

Driving featured prominently, with the footage showing characters travelling through the game's expansive world normally and even being chased by cops in a high-octane sequence.

Rockstar also offered a closer look at gunplay, highlighting combat encounters and the way characters handle weapons. The sequences provided a better sense of how the mechanic has evolved from previous entries.

Outfits were also showcased, giving players a glimpse at the different ways Jason and Lucia can appear during their adventures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which console was used to capture the GTA 6 Extended Look footage?

The footage for the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look was captured on PlayStation 5. Rockstar displayed a disclaimer confirming this at the end of the presentation.

Why is it significant that the GTA 6 footage was captured on PS5?

This confirmation provides a useful reference point for assessing the visuals seen. It shows a densely populated world and detailed environments running on Sony's current-generation console.

What gameplay elements were showcased in the GTA 6 Extended Look?

The Extended Look featured fast-paced driving sequences, shootouts, and encounters with NPCs. It also highlighted character outfits and gunplay mechanics.

Does the PS5 capture reveal all final performance details for GTA 6?

No, footage captured on PS5 does not necessarily reveal every performance detail. Final resolution, frame-rate options, and other technical specifications could still vary.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 01:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
PS5 GTA 6 Rockstar Games GTA 6 Extended Look
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