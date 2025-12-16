Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (December 16): Your Chance To Grab Free Skins, Diamonds Is Here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 16, 2025, are live. Claim free diamonds, skins, and loot crates before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most loved battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this version quickly became the top choice for many gamers. The game offers better graphics, smoother movement, and exciting matches that keep players coming back every day.

Another big reason behind its popularity is the daily redeem codes released by the developers, 111 Dot Studios. These redeem codes allow players to get free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and other useful rewards without spending any money.

Each redeem code is made of 12 characters using capital letters and numbers. Players must be careful while entering the codes, as even one wrong letter can make the code invalid. Also, these codes are not available for a long time. They usually work for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. This means players need to act fast to grab the rewards before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Garena has set up an official rewards redemption website where players can use these redemption codes. Some of the most popular rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and special parachutes.

Since only a limited number of users can redeem the codes every day, there is always high competition among players. Many gamers log in early just to make sure they don’t miss out on these valuable rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For December 16

  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • FFMC2SJLZ3AW
  • HGFDS6AP2O1I
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any one of the redeem codes listed above
  • Paste it into the given box and click Confirm
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account

By using these redeem codes on time, players can enjoy exciting free rewards and make their Free Fire Max gameplay even more fun.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes used for?

Redeem codes allow players to get free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, and outfits without spending real money.

How long are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes typically valid?

These codes are not permanent. They usually work for only 12 hours and are limited to the first 500 players who use them.

Where can players redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes?

Players can redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website by logging in with their social media or game accounts.

Read more
