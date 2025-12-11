Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (December 11): Grab Rare Skins, Diamonds, More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (December 11): Grab Rare Skins, Diamonds, More

Use the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 11, 2025, to unlock free skins, diamonds, loot crates, and more before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is loved by gamers across India because it gives a smooth, bright, and exciting gaming experience. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this newer version became the top choice for many players. The strong graphics, easy controls, and fun features make the game even more enjoyable.

Another reason players log in every day is the free redeem codes shared by the developers, 111 Dot Studios. These codes help players unlock rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and many other special items without paying any money.

These redeem codes are short 12-character combinations made of capital letters and numbers. But they do not stay active for long. Usually, they work for only 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players. So if you want the rewards, you must redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website to claim their prizes. Some of the most loved rewards are the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Since these rewards are limited, the excitement among players stays high every single day. Gamers rush to redeem the codes as quickly as they can so they do not miss the special items.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For December 11, 2025

  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • FF2VC3DENRF5
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFEV0SQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FF1V2CB34ERT

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any code from the list and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm and wait for your rewards to show in your in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds or gold will be added to your account automatically

Redeeming these codes gives players access to useful rewards that make the game more fun and help them level up faster.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are short, 12-character combinations of capital letters and numbers that unlock in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, and outfits for free.

How long do Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes last?

These codes are typically active for only 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players. It's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Where can I redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes?

You can redeem codes by visiting the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website and logging in with your game account.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget