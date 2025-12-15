Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (December 15): Get Your Hands On Rare Skins, Diamonds, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular online shooting games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, many players moved to this version because it looks better and feels smoother to play. The graphics are sharper, the characters look more real, and the gameplay is fast and fun.

Another big reason players love this game is the free redeem codes shared by the developer, 111 Dot Studios. These redeem codes help players get free items inside the game. You can unlock diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and many other useful items without spending any money.

Each redeem code has 12 characters made using capital letters and numbers. These codes are not active forever. Most of the time, they work only for 12 hours and are limited to the first 500 players. This means players need to hurry and redeem them as soon as possible before they stop working.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Garena has a special rewards redemption website where players can use these codes. Once redeemed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Some of the popular rewards include weapon loot crates, diamond vouchers, and special parachutes.

Because the codes are limited, many players try to redeem them as soon as they are released. This makes the game more exciting and keeps players active every day.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For December 15, 2025

FGYHJT6U6I5O



FFDMNQX9KGX2



FFMTYQPXFGX6



MNBVCX5Z0LKJ



RDNAFV2KX2CQ



XF4S9KCW7KY2



WERTG4YHFVB5



FF6WN9QSFTHX



JHGF01LKJHGF



ZXCASQ3W2E3R



FFDTR9HY6TG5



BNML12ZXCVBN



FFYNCXG2FNT4



QWER89ASDFGH



FFSGT9KNQXT6



LKJHGFDSAQ2W



RTYUIO1P5LKM



CVBN45QWERTY



FVBNM7JIUYT2



FFPURTXQFKX3



FF4MTXQPFDZ9



YUIPK8JHGFD4



FFMC2SJLZ3AW



HGFDS6AP2O1I



GFDS78POIUAS



FDRSX4CYHXZ8

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website

Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any one redeem code from the list above

Paste it into the text box and click Confirm

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox

Using these redeem codes daily can help players enjoy Free Fire Max more and improve their gaming experience without spending real money.