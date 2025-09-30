Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ghost of Yotei: Sony’s highly anticipated action-adventure game, Ghost of Yotei, is set to release in India on October 2 at midnight, promising fans a gaming experience reminiscent of the wide midnight launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 last year. Gamers across the country can now plan where to snag the game as Sony gears up for these special launch events.

Stores Offering Ghost Of Yotei Midnight Launch Across India

Fans eager to grab the game right as it drops can head to these participating stores:

Atul Electronics – Jubilee Junction, Mohali

DT Zone – Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Radio House – Brigade Road, Bengaluru

Venus Games – Church Street, Bengaluru

Xenovance – Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

Computer N Games Citi – Anna Nagar, Chennai

Console Garage – Bodakdev, Ahmedabad

Gadgets – FC Road, Pune

Game The Shop – Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai

I Gadget – MGF Mall, Gurugram

The Game Shop – Hazrat Gunj, Lucknow

According to veteran gaming writer Rishi Alwani (via High Chaos Run), Sony needed to ensure the stock reaches India at least a week in advance to enable a smooth midnight launch. However, with October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, shipment delays could pose challenges. For now, it remains to be seen if the Yotei midnight launch goes down smoothly.

Ghost Of Yotei: Pricing and Pre-Order Offers

Gamers can expect some pre-order discounts of 10-20% at select stores, sources told ABP Live. Physical copies on Games The Shop are priced at Rs 5,199 for the standard edition, while the digital version via PS Store is slightly cheaper at Rs 4,999.

For players looking for extra in-game content, the Digital Deluxe edition at Rs 5,599 includes the Snake Armour, Digital Deluxe Armour Dye, Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle, Sword Kit, Charm, and an early unlock of Traveller's Map. All digital pre-orders will also unlock a special in-game mask and the Atsu + Yotei Six Avatar Set (7x).

Anticipation Builds for Ghost of Yotei

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Yotei is a standalone sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. The game has already generated critical acclaim, boasting a Metacritic score of 87 out of 100, based on 108 reviews, setting high expectations for fans ready to dive into its rich, action-packed world.

Gamers planning to experience Ghost of Yotei from the very first minute now know exactly where to go and what to expect in terms of pricing, bonuses, and early access.