FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Announced With ₹50 Lakh Prize Pool : Here's How To Sign Up

FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Announced With ₹50 Lakh Prize Pool : Here's How To Sign Up

FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 lets players compete in India’s first official esports tournament for FAU-G: Domination. Participation begins by reaching the Titan League tier in the game.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

nCore Games has announced the second edition of its esports tournament for FAU-G: Domination, called the FAU-G Bharat League (FBL 2.0). The tournament is being organised in partnership with Leverage and NODWIN Gaming. FBL 2.0 comes after the passing of India’s new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA). It is the first esports event to follow the new rules. 

Unlike many tournaments that focus only on cash prizes, this league will also give learning and career opportunities to players.

Bigger Scale & Rewards

The first edition of FBL had a prize pool of Rs 3,00,000, but this year the amount has gone up to Rs 50,00,000. Matches will start from the state level, move to a national competition, and may even lead to international participation in the future.

Winners across different tiers – Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titan – will get prizes. The top Titan players will fight for the title of India’s FAU-G: Domination Champion.

Along with cash, players can also earn other rewards. These include an all-expenses-paid trip to London with visits to top universities and game studios, career counselling, English language training, and health and fitness coaching. 

Winners will also receive in-game rewards and merchandise.

Gamers can take part once the update goes live in FAU-G: Domination. Announcements will be shared on official X, Instagram, and Discord channels.

Building India’s Esports Scene

According to nCore Games, the aim of FBL 2.0 is to support grassroots players and give them a fair chance to compete. The company says the event is designed to build a stronger base for India’s esports industry while also giving players useful skills for the future.

Industry leaders from NODWIN Gaming and Leverage also said that the tournament is a step toward making Indian games like FAU-G: Domination more recognised. They believe esports can help young players gain skills and opportunities beyond just gaming.

With its mix of competition and learning, FBL 2.0 could become an important platform in India’s growing esports journey.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
