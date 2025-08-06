Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
FAU-G: Domination Marks Independence Day With Patriotic Swag, Massive Sale, & Esports Momentum

Beyond cosmetic updates and offers, FAU-G: Domination is gaining ground in India’s competitive gaming scene.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)

Homegrown military shooter FAU-G: Domination is going all out this Independence Day, from tricolour-themed gear and deep discounts to competitive gaming milestones that suggest a shifting tide in the country's mobile gaming landscape.

Independence Day Brings Major In-Game Celebrations

From August 10 to 15, players of FAU-G: Domination can dive into a limited-time Independence Day celebration. The festivities include a new update trailer, now live on YouTube, showcasing the game’s patriotic makeover. More importantly, players can take advantage of a special sale offering at least 79% extra in-game gold currency, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Matching the theme, the update introduces the Azadi Collection, a new range of cosmetics inspired by the Indian tricolour. These cosmetic items, also available at a steep 79% discount, give players a chance to gear up with pride during the week-long celebration. Even the game's menus have been re-skinned in a tricolour aesthetic for the entire month of August.

FAU-G: Domination Marks Independence Day With Patriotic Swag, Massive Sale, & Esports Momentum

Google Play is also spotlighting FAU-G: Domination in its Independence Day Picks, giving the title wider visibility during the celebratory period.

FAU-G Bharat League Gets An Encouraging Start

Beyond cosmetic updates and offers, FAU-G: Domination is gaining ground in India’s competitive gaming scene. The recent launch of FAU-G Bharat League (FBL) has struck a chord with the community. According to exclusive insights shared with ABP Live, nearly a third of the game’s user base has already participated in the tournament in its first two weeks.

With over 10 lakh installs on the Google Play Store, the game’s reach is growing, and more importantly, it’s defying conventional assumptions about the Indian gaming audience.

“This indicates that India indeed has an appetite for diverse competitive/esports experiences above and beyond the BR genre and the country's two biggest games, Free Fire Max and BGMI,” the developers shared.

A Homegrown Esports Career Path?

Interestingly, FBL isn’t just about bragging rights or fun, it’s also emerging as a potential career gateway. The game’s makers report that over 50% of the community believes that events like the FAU-G Bharat League help validate esports and game development as viable career paths.

“FAU-G: Domination is proving to be a career on-ramp into esports,” the team added, hinting at a broader shift in perception towards gaming professions in India.

The FAU-G Bharat League debuted in July, alongside a Free-For-All mode, improved gameplay mechanics, and the long-awaited iOS release. With a prize pool of Rs 3,00,000, the tournament-style event has quickly become a key part of the game’s ecosystem — and perhaps a glimpse into the future of India’s evolving mobile esports scene.

FAU-G: Domination is currently available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
