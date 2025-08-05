GTA 6 Leaks: Price In India For Premium Edition May Go Up To Rs 13,000

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingGTA 6 Leaks: Price In India For Premium Edition May Go Up To Rs 13,000

GTA 6 is rumoured to introduce a fully integrated in-game social media system, mirroring real-world platforms and shaping how characters interact.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 01:53 PM (IST)

A new GTA 6 leak has sent fans into a frenzy, this time over the potential price of the game’s Premium Edition. While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal any pricing details, an alleged leak suggests that players in India may need to shell out a hefty sum for the upcoming blockbuster.

GTA 6 Premium Price Tag Could Touch Rs 12,799

According to a leak shared by noted tipster Millie A on X, the Premium Edition of GTA 6 could be priced at £109.99, which translates to approximately Rs 12,799 in India. A Deluxe Edition is also expected to be available at £89.99, or around Rs 10,472.

Millie A gives an update on GTA 6 pricing, marketing and a potential delay
byu/uniquecartridge inGamingLeaksAndRumours

Although the original post was deleted, the information continues to circulate online thanks to a screenshot preserved by the fan account GTA VI-Countdown.

As always with leaks, it’s best to approach this with caution. Rockstar Games has made no official statements regarding editions or pricing, so consider this report with a pinch of salt.

Among the most exciting details revealed through leaks is the introduction of a dual-protagonist narrative. GTA 6 will reportedly star Lucia, marking the franchise’s first female lead, alongside her partner-in-crime, Jason. The two are expected to embark on a crime spree laced with emotional depth and dramatic plot turns.

In a notable shift for the series, their relationship is said to feature romantic overtones. A dynamic “Love Meter” will track how player decisions influence their bond, adding a new emotional layer to gameplay never before seen in the GTA universe.

New Gameplay Mechanics & Massive Storage Requirements

Beyond the storyline, GTA 6 is rumoured to introduce a fully integrated in-game social media system, mirroring real-world platforms and shaping how characters interact. These features suggest a deeper, more immersive gameplay experience that reflects modern digital culture.

Storage-wise, the game is expected to be a behemoth. Early estimates point to a 150GB install size at launch, with future updates possibly pushing that number to 200GB or even 300GB, making GTA 6 one of the most storage-intensive games ever released.

Official Confirmation Still Pending

While these leaks are generating plenty of buzz, none of the pricing or gameplay details have been verified by Rockstar Games.

As the leaker’s post has since been deleted, fans are treating the information with guarded optimism. Still, the growing frequency and specificity of such leaks could indicate that an official announcement is just around the corner. Until then, the wait for GTA 6, and all its premium-priced glory, continues.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
