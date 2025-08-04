Rockstar May Verify Age Of Gamers In UK Ahead Of GTA 6: What It Could Mean For Players

Rockstar Games could be preparing to introduce age verification mechanisms in Grand Theft Auto Online, with the UK poised to be the first testing ground. The move is believed to align with recent regulatory changes and may be a precursor to broader content moderation ahead of the highly anticipated GTA 6 release.

The update comes from trusted gaming insider Tez2, who shared the news on social platform X, as reported by PC Games. According to the leak, Rockstar is “planning to add a new age verification mechanism to GTA Online,” likely in response to increasing regulatory pressure, especially in the UK.

Jokes aside, Rockstar is planning to implement age assurance checks in the near future, rolling them out by region.



You may need to verify your age to access #GTAOnline, or certain features, like phone messages, text chat, Snapmatic, may be restricted until you verify your age. https://t.co/v0wLwV8nyh pic.twitter.com/QYVaydlbhZ — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 31, 2025

New UK Law Pushes For Stricter Content Control

This potential shift appears to be tied to the UK’s Online Safety Act, which has now come into effect. The legislation mandates that digital platforms take responsibility for protecting minors from harmful or inappropriate content. That includes verifying the age of users to ensure age-appropriate access.

While Rockstar hasn’t made any formal announcements yet, it seems GTA Online’s open-world chaos and player-generated content could soon face tighter controls under this legal framework. Features like text chat, Snapmatic photo sharing, and in-game messaging may become gated behind age checks.

UK Rollout May Lead The Way

Tez2’s post suggests that the new system might be introduced on a region-by-region basis, beginning with the United Kingdom. "Rockstar Games is planning to add a new age verification mechanism to GTA Online," he noted. However, how this verification will be implemented, or whether it will impact all features or just selected ones, remains uncertain.

There is also no clarity on whether the checks will apply only to new players or retroactively to the existing player base. Fans have expressed concern that the move, while understandable from a regulatory standpoint, could disrupt access to certain community-driven aspects of the game.

Fans Worry About GTA 6 & Roleplay Servers

The GTA Online community, especially those invested in roleplay servers, is watching developments closely. Many players are wary of any system that might interfere with the immersive, mod-driven experiences that have become a staple of GTA’s online ecosystem.

With the hype building steadily for GTA 6, any significant changes to GTA Online are likely to be closely scrutinised. For now, the community remains in wait-and-watch mode, hoping that any verification system introduced doesn’t break what makes the online experience so compelling.