BGMI Tournament: India’s Esports scene is about to level up in a big way. The much-anticipated BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 will mark the first-ever international BGMI LAN event to be held on Indian soil, bringing together elite teams from India, Japan, and South Korea for a high-octane three-day tournament.

Date, Time, Location, Everything Else You Need To Know

Scheduled from October 31 to November 2 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi, the event promises to be a defining moment for Indian gaming fans. With a massive Rs 1 crore prize pool on the line and two qualification slots for the Global Championship 2025, BMIC 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Esports spectacles of the year.

This will also be the first time Indian fans witness an international BGMI face-off live, featuring eight of India’s best teams, selected through the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, competing against powerhouse squads from South Korea and Japan.

According to Krafton India, the tournament underscores its long-term goal of making India “a global hub for Esports excellence,” signalling the company’s growing commitment to nurturing international-level competition in the country.

Who’s Battling For Glory

The lineup features 16 teams representing three countries, each ready to put their strategy and skill to the test:

India: Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, True Rippers, Nebula Esports, Gods Reign, Mysterious4, Madkings

Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, True Rippers, Nebula Esports, Gods Reign, Mysterious4, Madkings South Korea: Dplus, NongShim RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, DRX

Dplus, NongShim RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, DRX Japan: Reject, REIGNITE, Making The Road, CAG Osaka

With such a stacked roster, fans can expect a blend of regional tactics and cross-continent rivalries as teams battle for supremacy and a spot on the world stage.

All Eyes On Delhi

As the countdown begins, excitement is surging across the Esports community. Fans are being encouraged to follow BGMI and KRAFTON India’s official social handles for live coverage, match highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes action from BMIC 2025.

The battle for global glory begins in Delhi, and for the Indian Esports ecosystem, this isn’t just another tournament, it’s the start of a new international era.