Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNvidia Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company After Hitting $5 Trillion Market Cap

Nvidia Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company After Hitting $5 Trillion Market Cap

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) now power an ever-expanding range of technologies, from massive data centres and autonomous vehicles to next-generation AI models. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nvidia Corp has officially entered the $5 trillion club, with its shares jumping over 3 per cent at market open on Wednesday, propelling the semiconductor giant past yet another historic milestone. The remarkable surge underscores the company’s continued dominance in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The California-based chipmaker’s rally highlights its extraordinary ascent as the biggest winner in the AI revolution. Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) now power an ever-expanding range of technologies, from massive data centres and autonomous vehicles to next-generation AI models. 

The company achieved the $5 trillion valuation just four months after surpassing $4 trillion, reflecting unrelenting investor optimism and unprecedented demand for AI chips, reported IANS.

Much of this momentum has been driven by the explosive growth of generative AI and the race among global tech companies to expand their computing capabilities. Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell AI processors have become central to that push, making the company indispensable to the world’s leading cloud providers and AI developers.

Political Spotlight Boosts Investor Sentiment

Investor enthusiasm received an additional lift following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who announced plans to meet Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang to discuss the firm’s Blackwell processors ahead of his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

The prospect of easing trade restrictions on Nvidia’s chip exports to China, one of its most lucrative potential markets, further energised the rally.

Huang has been vocal about Nvidia’s global ambitions, revealing that the company has received $500 billion worth of new chip orders, a sign of its deepening reach in both enterprise and government AI initiatives.

Adding to its winning streak, Nvidia recently unveiled a string of high-profile collaborations. The company has partnered with Uber to develop autonomous robotaxis and announced a $1 billion investment in Nokia to accelerate 6G technology. In a landmark move, Nvidia has also pledged $100 billion to support OpenAI in building advanced data centres designed to power the next generation of ChatGPT and other AI-driven platforms.

Further solidifying its leadership, Nvidia is working alongside the US Department of Energy to construct seven AI supercomputers, a project that will significantly enhance America’s computing capabilities and reaffirm the firm’s dominance in high-performance computing.

The chipmaker’s breathtaking valuation rise is emblematic of a broader trend sweeping global markets, as investors pour money into companies fuelling the AI transformation. Nvidia’s GPUs are now considered the backbone of modern AI infrastructure, with demand showing little sign of slowing.

Also read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mcap Nvidia Market Cap Nvidia Most Valuable Company
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Heats Up: Violence And Public Anger Erupt Across Campaign Trail
Bihar Shock: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Police Launch Manhunt
Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Tailor Fined For Failing To Deliver Bridal Blouse On Time
Sudan Crisis Deepens: Over 460 Killed In Hospital Attack As Paramilitary Forces Tighten Grip On Darfur
UP News: Viral Video Shows District Panchayat Officer Confronted At Toll Plaza; Scuffle Sparks Outrage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget