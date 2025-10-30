Nvidia Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company After Hitting $5 Trillion Market Cap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nvidia Corp has officially entered the $5 trillion club, with its shares jumping over 3 per cent at market open on Wednesday, propelling the semiconductor giant past yet another historic milestone. The remarkable surge underscores the company’s continued dominance in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The California-based chipmaker’s rally highlights its extraordinary ascent as the biggest winner in the AI revolution. Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) now power an ever-expanding range of technologies, from massive data centres and autonomous vehicles to next-generation AI models.

The company achieved the $5 trillion valuation just four months after surpassing $4 trillion, reflecting unrelenting investor optimism and unprecedented demand for AI chips, reported IANS.

Much of this momentum has been driven by the explosive growth of generative AI and the race among global tech companies to expand their computing capabilities. Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell AI processors have become central to that push, making the company indispensable to the world’s leading cloud providers and AI developers.

Political Spotlight Boosts Investor Sentiment

Investor enthusiasm received an additional lift following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who announced plans to meet Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang to discuss the firm’s Blackwell processors ahead of his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prospect of easing trade restrictions on Nvidia’s chip exports to China, one of its most lucrative potential markets, further energised the rally.

Huang has been vocal about Nvidia’s global ambitions, revealing that the company has received $500 billion worth of new chip orders, a sign of its deepening reach in both enterprise and government AI initiatives.

Adding to its winning streak, Nvidia recently unveiled a string of high-profile collaborations. The company has partnered with Uber to develop autonomous robotaxis and announced a $1 billion investment in Nokia to accelerate 6G technology. In a landmark move, Nvidia has also pledged $100 billion to support OpenAI in building advanced data centres designed to power the next generation of ChatGPT and other AI-driven platforms.

Further solidifying its leadership, Nvidia is working alongside the US Department of Energy to construct seven AI supercomputers, a project that will significantly enhance America’s computing capabilities and reaffirm the firm’s dominance in high-performance computing.

The chipmaker’s breathtaking valuation rise is emblematic of a broader trend sweeping global markets, as investors pour money into companies fuelling the AI transformation. Nvidia’s GPUs are now considered the backbone of modern AI infrastructure, with demand showing little sign of slowing.