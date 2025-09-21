An ocean of people poured into the streets of Guwahati on Sunday as Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer and cultural icon of Assam, returned home for his final journey. From Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to the heart of the city, love and sorrow blended in a collective farewell that united an entire state.

Guwahati Stands Still in Mourning

From children holding flowers to elders with tear-filled eyes, the city came to a standstill as Garg’s casket made its way through. People gathered on rooftops, filled balconies, and lined the streets, singing his most beloved songs in a heartfelt tribute to the man they called the “Jewel of Assam.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of the massive crowd on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A sea of humanity, united in according a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one.”

Emotional Farewell and State Mourning

Garg’s mortal remains were first brought to Delhi, where his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, broke down upon receiving the casket. The body was later flown to Guwahati, taken to his residence, and then moved to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium), where fans could pay their last respects between 9 am and 7 pm.

At Guwahati Airport, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, paid her final tribute.



Millions of people wait along the highway. Such a heroic farewell is rare in the world.#Zubeen_Garg pic.twitter.com/4qZlEFl9jb — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) September 21, 2025

The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning from September 20 to 22, with all official celebrations and entertainment events suspended during the period.

How Zubeen Garg Died

The 52-year-old singer tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival. While early reports suggested breathing difficulties during scuba diving, CM Sarma later clarified that Garg died while swimming without a life jacket.

A video shows him initially jumping into the sea wearing a jacket but later removing it because it felt uncomfortable. He re-entered the water without it and was soon found unresponsive. Despite CPR and emergency treatment at Singapore General Hospital, he was declared dead around 2:30 pm IST.

Festival organisers later clarified they were unaware of his yacht trip, which was arranged privately by members of the local Assamese community.

Zubeen Garg’s Legacy

Zubeen Garg’s influence transcended language and borders. Singing in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, he gifted fans unforgettable hits like Ya Ali (Gangster), Dil Tu Hi Bataa (Krrish 3), along with countless Assamese classics such as Kanchanjunga and Mission China.

Known as the “King of Humming,” he was more than just a singer—he was an actor, filmmaker, and cultural ambassador who brought communities together through his art. Fans across Assam and beyond are now urging the government to build a museum or memorial in his honour.