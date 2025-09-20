Viral Video Shows Zubeen Garg Moments Before Fatal Scuba Diving Accident; Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentViral Video Shows Zubeen Garg Moments Before Fatal Scuba Diving Accident; Watch

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, tragically died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. A video surfaced showing him before the incident.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:28 AM (IST)

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who brought regional music to national fame, tragically passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. A viral video of the singer, moments before the mishap, has surfaced online, leaving fans and the music fraternity in shock and grief.

Zubeen Garg's Final Moments Captured on Video

The video, shared on social media, shows Zubeen Garg adjusting his life jacket before leaping into the sea for what appeared to be a routine swim. Soon after, the singer reportedly fell ill during the sea outing.

Despite being rescued and rushed to intensive care, doctors were unable to save him. Garg was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival on Saturday, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for fans who had eagerly awaited his performance.

 

Condolences Pour In for the Singer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared his shock, saying, “Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.”

Music Industry Mourns the Loss

Noted music composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional tribute on X, saying, “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen.”

Zubeen Garg’s Legacy

Zubeen Garg was instrumental in putting Assamese music on the national map. He gained pan-India fame with the song Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), which became one of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks of its time. His death leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the Indian music industry.

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
