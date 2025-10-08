Zubeen Garg’s Cousin, APS Officer Sandipan Garg, Arrested In Connection With Singer’s Death

In a major development in the probe surrounding the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam Police Service (APS) officer and the late artist’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, has been taken into custody. Authorities allege that Sandipan was present with the singer at the time of the tragic incident.

The arrest followed multiple rounds of interrogation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Investigators had earlier questioned Sandipan along with several of Zubeen’s close friends and associates as part of the inquiry.

“We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities,” CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

The police officer, who is a deputy SP and cousin of the singer, was reportedly present with Zubeen Garg during the alleged drowning incident in Singapore.

Sandipan Garg is scheduled to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court later today.

“Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand,” a senior official added.

Earlier, authorities had taken into custody North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two of his band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta.

The four others previously arrested in connection with the investigation remain in police custody. Zubeen Garg's wife and sister seek clarity Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and his sister, Palme Borthakur, on Tuesday spoke out, seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore last month. They also called for justice for the late artist. “…we will be together again, very soon Goldie (the name by which Garg was called by the family). But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us…Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer…,” Garima wrote on her Facebook page. In her social media post, Garg’s sister said, “You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)…when we meet on the other side… now we have only one goal… to ensure justice for you.” She appealed to the public to offer mental support and assist the family in seeking justice for Zubeen. Zubeen Garg's death and investigation

Zubeen Garg, 52, a beloved figure in both Bollywood and Assamese music circles, died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming near an island. The singer, who was in the country to perform at the North East India Festival, had embarked on a yacht trip prior to the mishap.

More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others, following which the chief minister had directed the DGP to transfer all the cases to the CID and register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

The CID constituted an SIT, led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, to probe into the singer's death.