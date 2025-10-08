Zubeen Garg’s Cousin, APS Officer Sandipan Garg, Arrested In Connection With Singer’s Death

The four others previously arrested in connection with the investigation remain in police custody.
Zubeen Garg's wife and sister seek clarity
Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and his sister, Palme Borthakur, on Tuesday spoke out, seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore last month. They also called for justice for the late artist.
“…we will be together again, very soon Goldie (the name by which Garg was called by the family). But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us…Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer…,” Garima wrote on her Facebook page.
In her social media post, Garg’s sister said, “You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)…when we meet on the other side… now we have only one goal… to ensure justice for you.” She appealed to the public to offer mental support and assist the family in seeking justice for Zubeen.