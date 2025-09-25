Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: SIT Arrests Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentZubeen Garg Death Investigation: SIT Arrests Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami

Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami was arrested by the SIT regarding Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore. Entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta may also be arrested.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was part of the yacht trip in Singapore linked to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Goswami has been a long-time associate of the late singer, and he accompanied the music maestro in Singapore.

Officials confirmed that Goswami has been taken into custody for questioning, though details of the allegations against him and whether formal charges will be pressed are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, sources said that entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast festival in Singapore where Garg was scheduled to perform, may also be arrested soon.

According to sources, Mahanta is currently at the Guwahati airport and has reportedly contacted the CID expressing willingness to surrender.

In addition, several members of the Singapore Assam Association are under the scanner and could face detention.

Authorities indicated that more individuals accused of alleged irregularities surrounding the incident are likely to be apprehended in the coming days.

Notably, Assam bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg, who was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In keeping with his wish, fans sang 'Mayabini' – the song he once said should be sung when he passed away – as thousands joined the final journey under the blazing sun.

The track, first featured in the 2001 Assamese film Daag, held a special place in the singer’s heart. The funeral procession began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and drew massive crowds along the route.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Pabitra Margherita, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries paid their respects.

Garg's body was laid to rest after a second autopsy confirmed no foul play in his death.

The 52-year-old singer had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Adding to the poignant scenes, his family brought his beloved dogs – Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya – for a final goodbye.

Garg, whose music cut across genres, was more than just a singer for Assam – he was a cultural phenomenon who shaped a generation's soundscape.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
