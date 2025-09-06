Zakir Khan Announces Break From Comedy Tours After Year-Long Health Struggles

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be stepping away from stage performances after his upcoming India tour, citing prolonged health issues.

Zakir Khan Opens Up About Health Concerns

Sharing a note on Instagram titled “The Health Update”, the 38-year-old comic revealed that he has been unwell for the past year but continued performing despite his condition.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy,” he wrote, pointing out the toll of sleepless nights, back-to-back shows, and erratic meals.

Khan admitted that his passion for live performances pushed him to keep going even when his health was deteriorating. “I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kiku Sharda Shuts Down Exit Rumours: Says Fight With Krushna Abhishek Was Just A Prank

However, he acknowledged the need to pause. “I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it now,” he added.

Papa Yaar Tour to Be His Last Before Long Break

Before going on hiatus, Zakir will complete his India tour titled “Papa Yaar”, running from October 24 to January 11, 2025. The limited run will cover Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore.

He also clarified that Indore will not be part of the tour, urging fans to attend the Bhopal show instead. “Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he shared.