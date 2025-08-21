YouTube Fanfest 2025 Mumbai Lineup Revealed: Over 20 Creators Set To Perform

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentYouTube Fanfest 2025 Mumbai Lineup Revealed: Over 20 Creators Set To Perform

YouTube Fanfest 2025 is back on September 11 in Mumbai with live performances, creator sessions, and global livestreams featuring Kusha Kapila, Scout, Thugesh, Lisa Mishra, Shakti Mohan, and more.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 10:12 PM (IST)
YouTube Fanfest is back, spotlighting popular and emerging creators and artists shaping culture on YouTube. The show that will take place On September 11, 2025 in Mumbai, will see a mix of high-voltage performances, cultural moments, and the enduring connection between creators and their fans.

Farah Khan along with her celebrity cook Dilip, in a quirky video today, took to Instagram to announce the same and the video looks so much fun and interesting. Since its debut in 2014, YouTube Fanfest has been connecting with fandoms, celebrating diversity, and inspiring millions of emerging creators.

YouTube Fanfest has some of India’s beloved creators come together to spotlight new content and trends. This year, creators take center stage across every genre, on every platform, and in every space. From live on-stage acts to intimate off-stage creator sessions and global livestreams, YouTube Fanfest 2025 shall see it all.

At YouTube Fanfest 2025, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of performances and creator moments, with over 20 creators and artists coming together across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion, originals, and new format showcases.

The lineup features celebrated names such as Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Farah Khan, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

The Fanfest will also welcome first-time performers, including rising stars Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet, and Karishma Gangwal aka rjkarishma, bringing a fresh wave of energy alongside household names and iconic internet personalities. The mix of creators promises a perfect balance of star power and relatability. It will also love stream on YouTube.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:12 PM (IST)
