'Yeh Baarish': A Soul-Stirring Monsoon Song That Echoes Broken Hearts

As the monsoon clouds gather and the raindrops fall, a new song from Zee Music and Bhatadia Enterprises is striking an emotional chord with listeners. Titled “Yeh Baarish,” this soulful track is a heartfelt gift for anyone nursing a broken heart, lost in memories of a love that faded away.

With deeply poetic lyrics and moving visuals, the song captures the essence of monsoon melancholy like never before.

Yeh Baarish Song Out Now

The lyrics of “Yeh Baarish” — “Yeh baarish nahi, mere aankhon ki nami hai… har boond mein hi teri yaadein basi hain…” — beautifully articulate the inner sorrow of a wounded heart. Each line is a reflection of longing, loss, and lingering memories. The emotional depth of the words resonates powerfully, especially for those reminiscing about past love during the rain-soaked days of the season.

Scenic Visuals

The music video features compelling performances by Baba Harshit, Deepali Babbar, and Anushka Pandey, whose chemistry adds authenticity and depth to the story. Baba Harshit, who previously made waves with his hit track “Dil Blow Karda” on YouTube, once again delivers a performance full of raw emotion.

Shot across the picturesque locales of Mussoorie, Dehradun, and the culturally rich city of Lucknow, the video adds a visual charm that perfectly complements the melancholic vibe of the song.

The vocals of “Yeh Baarish” are rendered by Joy Chakraborty, a well-known voice in the music world and a Saregama fame. Lending further depth to the song is a segment of poetic narration delivered by DIG Amitabh Srivastava, fondly known as the “Singer in Khaki”. His voice adds a unique gravitas to the piece.

The song’s composition is crafted by the talented Somit Sharma, while the evocative lyrics are penned by Alaukik Rahi and young poet Ravi Verma from Deoria district. Notably, Alaukik Rahi, also the director of the video, is a respected name in Bollywood, having written the screenplay for the film “One Day: Justice Delivered” starring Anupam Kher.