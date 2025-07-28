Viral Video Shows Police At Aamir Khan’s Home But It’s Not What You Think

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentViral Video Shows Police At Aamir Khan’s Home But It’s Not What You Think

Aamir Khan hosted around 25 IPS trainees at his Mumbai home, sparking online buzz after police vehicles were spotted outside. His team clarified it was a pre-arranged meet, not a legal issue.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 09:30 PM (IST)

Recently, a video clip showing police vehicles accompanying a luxury bus outside Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence sent social media into a frenzy. With no clear context, rumours began swirling about possible legal trouble for the Bollywood star. However, it turns out there was nothing remotely scandalous behind the presence of law enforcement at his Bandra address.

Aamir Khan's team clears the air

Shutting down the speculation, Aamir Khan’s team released a statement clarifying that the visit was a cordial one — featuring none other than a group of probationary IPS officers. According to a spokesperson quoted by News18, “The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence.”

The confusion began when multiple videos surfaced online, showing a bus being escorted by three police vehicles, leading many to jump to conclusions. But as his team confirmed, the bus carried around 25 IPS trainees, all of whom had simply wanted to meet the actor.

Interestingly, this isn’t a one-off incident. Aamir Khan has a history of engaging with civil service trainees. Following the release of Sarfarosh in 1999 — where he portrayed a principled and brave IPS officer — the actor began receiving requests for interactions from police academy trainees, many of whom were inspired by his character. Since then, Aamir has welcomed several batches of officers over the years, continuing the tradition.

On the work front

On the work front, Aamir is still riding high on the success of his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports dramedy that has grossed ₹267 crore globally, per Sacnilk estimates. With a production budget reportedly between ₹90 to ₹100 crore, the film’s strong box office run comes as a welcome win for the actor after the underwhelming performances of Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Up next, Aamir will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited Tamil action film Coolie, which stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Aamir Khan
