Watch: Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Dance At Ganpati Visarjan After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours

HomeEntertainmentWatch: Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Dance At Ganpati Visarjan After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja danced together at Ganpati Visarjan, a day after dismissing divorce rumours. The couple’s festive appearance put all speculation to rest as they celebrated with family.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:26 PM (IST)


Bollywood icon Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja put an end to swirling divorce rumours with a heartfelt public appearance during Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. The couple, who has been in the spotlight over speculation about their relationship, was spotted joyfully dancing together, sending a strong message about their bond.

 
 
 
 
 
Sunita Ahuja also shared glimpses of the celebration

Sunita also took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration, posting a picture of herself posing with Govinda in front of a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol. Another photo featured her son Yashvardhan, her mother, and actress Manisha Koirala. The post was simply captioned, “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” accompanied by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
Sunita quashes divorce rumours

The couple’s united front during the festive occasion comes days after divorce reports went viral. Addressing the speculation head-on, Sunita told the media, “You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us.”

Earlier, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha also dismissed the rumours in a conversation with IANS, clarifying that while Sunita had filed documents in court in the past, the matter was resolved early on.

“No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news,” he said.

Confirming that the case in question was the one filed by Sunita in 2024 at the Bandra Family Court, Sinha added, “It is the same case, but it has been resolved; people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened. I have been getting so many calls, but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation.”

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Govinda Ganesh Chaturthi Sunita Ahuja
