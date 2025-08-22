Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-anticipated actioner War 2 has hit a wall at the box office. Despite crossing the ₹300-crore mark globally, the film’s occupancy has sharply declined across India, signaling a slowdown in its commercial run.

War 2 Domestic and International Collections

According to Sacnilk data, the Hindi version registered just 9% occupancy on Thursday, while Telugu shows averaged 14.25%, with Vishakhapatnam showing the highest at 20%. Cities like Surat reported morning shows with only 2% occupancy, leaving theatres largely empty.

In its first week, War 2 earned ₹204 crore net (₹244 crore gross) domestically, with the Hindi version contributing ₹150.40 crore net. Cumulative figures now indicate the film has earned ₹217 crore net in India—₹154.75 crore from Hindi screenings and ₹62.50 crore from Telugu and Tamil versions. On the international front, the film grossed just over $8 million (₹70 crore), taking its worldwide total to ₹314 crore after eight days.

Despite entering the top four highest-grossing Indian films of the year, War 2 lags behind Chhaava (₹809 crore), Saiyaara (₹564 crore), and Coolie, which continues to perform strongly. Industry experts now project a sub-₹400 crore lifetime for War 2, trailing behind below-average performers like Devara (₹420 crore) and Adipurush (₹350 crore). The film’s high production budget compared to these earnings further amplifies concerns about profitability.

About War 2

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Watching War 2 is an exercise in frustration. The plot wanders aimlessly, teleporting its heroes from Paris to Delhi’s Palika Bazaar without logic or transition. In one scene, Jr NTR is shot; in the very next, he’s miraculously fine. The mid-air fight sequences are so absurd you’ll find yourself laughing , or crying, at their sheer implausibility. The VFX? Think cheap mobile gaming visuals passed off on a massive IMAX screen. The film has neither head nor tail, squandering a massive budget and audience goodwill alike. The only standout performance? A still photograph of Tiger Shroff from the first War — and that says everything.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit War and forms part of the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film opened to mixed-to-negative critical reviews, which reportedly contributed to poor word-of-mouth.