Rajinikanth’s latest action entertainer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues to hold steady at the box office despite declining returns over the weekend. After completing a week in theatres, the film’s worldwide gross stands just shy of ₹450 crore.

Coolie Edges Closer to ₹450 Crore Worldwide

The film opened with a massive ₹350 crore worldwide haul over its first four days. Domestic collections, however, began to dip sharply from Monday, with a 65% drop. By Thursday, Coolie was earning in single digits at the Indian box office. Nevertheless, the strong opening weekend has helped the film amass ₹230 crore net (₹273 crore gross) domestically.

Overseas Market Pushes Global Haul

Coolie has broken several records for Tamil films in international markets, earning just under $21 million (₹171 crore) overseas. Combined with domestic earnings, the film’s global total has reached an estimated ₹444 crore after eight days. Analysts predict it will cross the ₹450 crore milestone by Friday.

With its current earnings, Coolie has now overtaken Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1, which collected around ₹430 crore globally. The next benchmark is Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), with a reported ₹457 crore worldwide. Currently, Coolie ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, following Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer, Vijay’s Leo and GOAT, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I.

About Coolie

The ABP Live review of the film reads: The core mystery, why Rajasekar was killed, drives the narrative, but much of the runtime is dominated by relentless action. Lokesh brings his trademark touch, but unlike Vikram, where action and storytelling balanced each other, here the plot feels stretched and fragmented. While the mass moments are designed for whistles and applause, the emotional beats feel undercooked, used more as devices to push the story forward rather than deepen it.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Deva, a retired coolie caught in a gangster’s web while investigating a friend’s death. The ensemble includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes his Tamil-language debut with a cameo appearance.