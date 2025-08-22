Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaCoolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Film Overtakes Jr NTR’s Devara, Closes In On GOAT Record

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Film Overtakes Jr NTR’s Devara, Closes In On GOAT Record

Rajinikanth’s Coolie nears ₹450 crore global gross, surpasses Jr NTR’s Devara, becoming sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajinikanth’s latest action entertainer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues to hold steady at the box office despite declining returns over the weekend. After completing a week in theatres, the film’s worldwide gross stands just shy of ₹450 crore.

Coolie Edges Closer to ₹450 Crore Worldwide

The film opened with a massive ₹350 crore worldwide haul over its first four days. Domestic collections, however, began to dip sharply from Monday, with a 65% drop. By Thursday, Coolie was earning in single digits at the Indian box office. Nevertheless, the strong opening weekend has helped the film amass ₹230 crore net (₹273 crore gross) domestically.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s ‘Declining Film Career’ Dig At Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan? Says THIS On Comparisons At TVK Maanadu

Overseas Market Pushes Global Haul

Coolie has broken several records for Tamil films in international markets, earning just under $21 million (₹171 crore) overseas. Combined with domestic earnings, the film’s global total has reached an estimated ₹444 crore after eight days. Analysts predict it will cross the ₹450 crore milestone by Friday.

With its current earnings, Coolie has now overtaken Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1, which collected around ₹430 crore globally. The next benchmark is Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), with a reported ₹457 crore worldwide. Currently, Coolie ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, following Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer, Vijay’s Leo and GOAT, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I.

About Coolie

The ABP Live review of the film reads: The core mystery, why Rajasekar was killed, drives the narrative, but much of the runtime is dominated by relentless action. Lokesh brings his trademark touch, but unlike Vikram, where action and storytelling balanced each other, here the plot feels stretched and fragmented. While the mass moments are designed for whistles and applause, the emotional beats feel undercooked, used more as devices to push the story forward rather than deepen it.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Deva, a retired coolie caught in a gangster’s web while investigating a friend’s death. The ensemble includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes his Tamil-language debut with a cameo appearance.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Coolie
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget