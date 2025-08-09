Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 Gets CBFC Cuts: Sensual Images Trimmed, Dialogues Muted

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 Gets CBFC Cuts: Sensual Images Trimmed, Dialogues Muted

CBFC clears Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 with muted dialogues, trimmed visuals, and a reduced runtime before its August 14 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:00 PM (IST)

Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is all set to hit theatres on August 14. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a U/A 16+ rating, but only after a series of modifications, including muted dialogues, trimmed visuals, and removed gestures.

Censor board demands changes in War 2

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC asked the makers to mute “inappropriate references” at six points in the film. An “obscene” dialogue was replaced with an approved line, and an “obscene” gesture lasting two seconds was completely removed. The gesture reportedly appeared about a minute after the said dialogue.

The board also directed the team to tone down certain sensual visuals, reducing them by 50% — equivalent to about nine seconds of footage. While the report does not officially confirm the exact scene, speculation suggests these cuts may involve Kiara Advani’s bikini sequence in the film. Following these changes, War 2 was granted its certification on August 6.

Voluntary Runtime Reduction

Initially, the film’s length stood at 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes). Two days later, the makers approached the CBFC again, this time voluntarily shortening the runtime to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes). Notably, no action sequences were altered as part of these revisions.

Spy Universe Clash

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' pits Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal against Jr NTR’s 'Vikram', with the two Indian spies clashing over opposing ideas of patriotism. Kiara Advani plays Kavya Luthra. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'War' — which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor — is part of YRF’s expanding Spy Universe.

 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
YRF Spy Universe WAR 2 Release Date Hrithik Roshan War 2 Jr NTR War 2 War 2 CBFC Cuts War 2 Certification
