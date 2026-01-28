Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVrindavan’s Aarti Khetarpal Finds Her Truest Calling On A Grammy-Nominated Album

Vrindavan’s Aarti Khetarpal Finds Her Truest Calling On A Grammy-Nominated Album

Aarti Khetarpal has traded her usual TV fame for a quiet, spiritual role on the Grammy-nominated album Sounds of Kumbha.

By : Aashish Dubey | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At a moment when professional momentum often dictates creative choices, Aarti Khetarpal’s appearance on Sounds of Kumbha, a Grammy-nominated album by composer and producer Sidhant Bhatia, stands apart for its restraint. The album, set to be recognised at the Grammy Awards on February 1 in Los Angeles, is not built around celebrity presence or performance-led spectacle. Instead, it is a contemplative sonic exploration rooted in faith, ritual, and inner life. Within that framework, Khetarpal’s contribution arrives quietly and deliberately as “Aarti from Vrindavan,” as she is introduced on the record.

A Career Defined By The Spotlight

For an artist whose career has unfolded across some of India’s largest live stages and television networks, the shift is striking. Over the years, Khetarpal has established herself as a familiar face on platforms such as Zee, Sony, Star Plus and Balaji, often trusted with high-pressure formats that demand command, polish and immediacy. Her work has largely been defined by visibility and pace, the grammar of mainstream entertainment.

There is no performance arc to follow here, no character to inhabit. Khetarpal does not appear as a presenter, actor or public personality. Instead, she appears as herself, rooted in her long-standing devotional practice and personal relationship with Krishna. Often seen carrying a small idol of Bal Krishna in her personal life, her presence on the album reflects a continuity rather than a reinvention.

When Ambition Turns Inwards

Those familiar with her trajectory describe this moment not as a departure from ambition, but a recalibration of it. At a stage when many artists seek expansion through larger platforms or louder visibility, Khetarpal’s choice moves inwards. The album captures her in a state that public figures rarely present, unguarded, reflective, and unconcerned with performance outcomes.

The project implicitly raises a question that extends beyond one individual: what remains when professional achievement is no longer something to be proven?

For Khetarpal, the answer appears to be faith, not as an aesthetic, but as a grounding principle. She has spoken in the past about viewing success as something received rather than possessed, a belief that reframes ambition as responsibility rather than entitlement.

Importantly, this turn does not signal withdrawal. Khetarpal continues to work across media and engage with global audiences. What has shifted is intent. In her worldview, spirituality does not require retreat from the world but asks for deeper participation, guided by humility, awareness and service.

Rather than diminishing her identity as a presenter and performer, this phase seems to complete it. The public-facing confidence remains, but it is now accompanied by an inward stillness that informs her choices.

In an industry often driven by speed, scale and constant reinvention, Sounds of Kumbha offers a counter-narrative. And within it, Aarti Khetarpal’s presence stands as a reminder that influence need not always announce itself; sometimes, it simply reveals what was already there.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Aarti Khetarpal's contribution to the Grammy-nominated album 'Sounds of Kumbha'?

Aarti Khetarpal contributes

How does Aarti Khetarpal's role in 'Sounds of Kumbha' differ from her previous work?

Unlike her past career on large stages and television, her role on the album is a contemplative sonic exploration, not a performance-led spectacle. She appears as herself, reflecting her personal relationship with Krishna.

What does Aarti Khetarpal's involvement in 'Sounds of Kumbha' suggest about her ambition?

It suggests a recalibration of her ambition, moving inwards rather than seeking larger platforms. Her focus is on faith as a grounding principle and responsibility, not entitlement.

Does Aarti Khetarpal's participation in this album mean she is withdrawing from her career?

No, this turn does not signal withdrawal. Aarti Khetarpal continues to work across media, but her intent has shifted towards deeper participation guided by humility and service.

About the author Aashish Dubey

Aashish Dubey is an Anchor & Producer at ABP Live. With over five years in the news industry, he specialises in automobile, business, and entertainment coverage, delivering sharp, credible, and audience-first news, reviews, and web stories.

You can reach out to him at aashish.d@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Grammy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget