Vivek Oberoi Says SRK May Not Be Remembered In 2050: ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’

HomeEntertainmentVivek Oberoi Says SRK May Not Be Remembered In 2050: ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’

Vivek Oberoi suggests even icons like Shah Rukh Khan may fade from public memory by 2050, saying younger audiences today barely recognise legends like Raj Kapoor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the silver screen for over three decades, and for many film lovers, he represents the end of an era—often described as “the last of the stars.” But actor Vivek Oberoi believes even a name as mighty as SRK may not escape the erosion of time. In a recent interaction, he reflected on how fame eventually fades, no matter how towering the legacy.

Vivek Oberoi on the fleeting nature of stardom

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivek shared his thoughts on how audiences rarely remember the icons of previous generations.

“Which film, starring who worked in the 1960s, you ask anyone about that today, nobody cares. You will anyway be relegated to history,” he said, adding, “2050 mein log bolenge kaun Shah Rukh Khan, shayad (In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, perhaps.).”

He went on to draw a parallel with the legendary Raj Kapoor, pointing out that even icons are vulnerable to being forgotten with time. “Like people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I, we call him the god of cinema but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So maybe history relegates you into nothingness,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday

The comments come shortly after Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday in Mumbai, where he greeted fans at a special event. On his 60th birthday, he also unveiled the teaser of King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

Earlier this year, the superstar also bagged his first National Award for Best Actor for Atlee’s Jawan. His next release, King, is already generating buzz.

What’s next for Vivek Oberoi

On the professional front, Vivek is gearing up for Mastii 4. He is also part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, featuring Prabhas, Tripti Dimri and Prakash Raj. The film’s audio teaser, released on Prabhas’ birthday a few weeks ago, has already stirred excitement.

