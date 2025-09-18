Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVineet Kumar Singh’s Role In Nishaanchi: A Performance That Changed Everything

Vineet Kumar Singh’s Role In Nishaanchi: A Performance That Changed Everything

Vineet Kumar Singh's powerful performance as Jabardast in Anurag Kashyap's "Nishanchi" elevates the film, despite a supporting role.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 08:54 PM (IST)

There are certain actors in Indian cinema who, whether not being in the lead character or not, become the soul of the film. That is exactly what has been accomplished in director Anurag Kashyap's latest release Nishanchi, where Vineet Kumar Singh gave a new identity to the film through his authoritative performance.

Though the cast includes debutee Aishwarya Thackeray and seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra and Zeeshan Ayyub, it will not be an overstatement to put Vineet Kumar Singh at the center of the film. His steady presence on screen is for a mere limited period, but by virtue of raw power, he makes the whole story reach an extraordinary height. The Story of 'Jabardast' Weaved in the Expanse of Acting

The biggest shock of the film is Vineet Kumar Singh playing Jabardast. He plays an ordinary wrestler whose dreams are destroyed by a conspiracy. Vineet brings out the pain and desperation of the character more so by his expressions and sly glances than by words. His performance is so powerful and effective that he becomes the emotional soul of the story.

He is not just a secondary artist but the pivot upon which the heart of the film turns. In Jabardast, his performance is tangible proof that excellent acting is something more than delivering dialogues—it is bringing the essence of the character to life. 

At each step of his journey, Vineet Kumar Singh has continued to remind us that he cannot be confined to a box. In Mukkabaaz, the physical and psychological transformation that he underwent to play a boxer remains a benchmark. In Chhava, his delicate interpretation of the ancient poet Kalash proved him to be an actor in all senses of the word. Even in movies such as Superboys of Malegaon and Rangeen, his work was a testament to his love for the art form.

Vineet's greatest asset is that there is no repetitiveness in his performances. He approaches each character with fresh energy and perspective and leaves his mark each time. It isn't excessive to say that with sheer toil and power of acting, he has carved a place for himself in the industry and deserves every bit of accolade that every gifted actor can dream of.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vineet Kumar Singh Nishaanchi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Crime: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara Clash Over Disha Patani's House Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget