Vikrant Massey On Winning National Award For Best Actor: ‘My Proudest Moment’

HomeEntertainmentVikrant Massey On Winning National Award For Best Actor: ‘My Proudest Moment’

Vikrant Massey won the National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in "12th Fail," sharing the honor with Shah Rukh Khan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vikrant Massey received the National Award for 'Best Actor' for his work in "12th Fail" from the President of India during a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking about the honor, Vikrant called winning the prestigious award "nothing short of surreal".

Reflecting on the magnitude of the moment, he shared, “Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life. It’s a dream that a 20-year-old boy once envisioned, and to see it come to fruition feels nothing short of surreal. Sharing this moment with my beloved mother and wife is another dream I am grateful to have realized today."

Promising to live up to the expectations of the audience, he added, "If this serves as a testament to my dedication to the craft, I hope to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust — to better myself with each step, and to entertain as well as inform through the privileged platform of cinema and media that I am fortunate to be a part of.”

Vikrant brought to life the character of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma on screen in "12th Fail".

His portrayal of the real-life character received a lot of praise for its authenticity, depth, and emotional resonance.

Earlier, the 38-year-old actor thanked the viewers for showering "12th Fail" with love, saying, “I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan”.

He dedicated his National Award to the marginalised people in society.

“Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day”, he went on to say.

Vikrant shared the 'Best actor' award with Shah Rukh Khan, who was honored for his performance in "Jawan".

Up next, Vikrant will be seen embodying spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the much-awaited biopic "White".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Vikrant Massey National Award
