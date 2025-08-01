Vikrant Massey On National Award And Moment With Shah Rukh Khan: '20-Year-Old Boy’s Dream...'

Vikrant Massey’s powerful performance in 12th Fail has earned him the prestigious Best Actor title at the 71st National Film Awards. Announced on Friday, the recognition marks a milestone in Massey's career as he shares the honour with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who bagged his first-ever National Award in over three decades for Jawan.

Vikrant Massey's statement after winning the National Film Awards

In an official statement, Vikrant expressed deep gratitude to the award jury and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, saying,

“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition.”

The actor also gave a heartfelt shout-out to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, calling the recognition a lifelong aspiration come true.

“I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love.”

Massey says it's a privilege to share the award with Shah Rukh Khan

Sharing the honour with Shah Rukh Khan made the moment even more special for Massey.

“It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

Vikrant concluded his note with a powerful dedication:

“Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society, those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day.”

About 12th Fail

'12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, tells the inspirational story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an underdog who defies all odds to join the Indian Police Service. Based on Anurag Pathak’s book, the film features Vikrant in the lead role and is celebrated for its raw, honest storytelling and emotional depth.