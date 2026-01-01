Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVijay Deverakonda’s Rome New Year 2026 Getaway With Rashmika Mandanna? Viral Photos Trigger Fan Frenzy

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rome vacation photos spark buzz as fans spot Rashmika Mandanna. From New Year wishes to wedding rumours, here’s everything fans are discussing.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
As 2026 began, Vijay Deverakonda’s New Year celebrations quietly turned into a major online moment. The actor’s vacation updates from Rome have set social media buzzing — not only because of the picturesque locations, but also due to growing fan speculation that Rashmika Mandanna was right there with him.

Just days earlier, Rashmika had shared glimpses of her own Roman holiday, leaving fans wondering if the two stars had chosen the same destination for their year-end escape. Vijay soon confirmed he was in the Italian capital too, and what followed was a flood of viral photos that sent the internet into overdrive.

ALSO READ:

Rome, The Colosseum And One Mysterious Moment

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay’s Instagram post featured a series of snapshots from his Roman adventure, strolling through the city’s historic streets, soaking in the culture, and standing before the iconic Colosseum. One image, however, stood out more than the rest. It showed a woman leaning her head on Vijay’s shoulder, her face turned away from the camera.

While the identity remained unseen, fans were quick to draw their own conclusions, convinced that the woman was Rashmika Mandanna.

Alongside the photos, Vijay shared a heartfelt New Year message:

“Happy new year my darling loves ❤️ May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you. 🤗❤️"

The message only added fuel to the already intense speculation online.

Rashmika’s Subtle Clues From The Same Getaway

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Around the same time, Rashmika posted her own set of photos and videos from the Roman holiday. Her updates captured peaceful moments, candle prayers, quiet celebrations, and time spent with close friends. But eagle-eyed fans noticed something else: brief, subtle clips where Vijay appeared in the background.

One particular moment caught widespread attention, a short clip showing Rashmika feeding Vijay a dessert before tasting it herself. The tender exchange quickly went viral, with fans replaying the moment and sharing it across platforms.

Engagement Reports And Wedding Buzz Grow Louder

Fueling the excitement even further are ongoing reports about the couple’s personal life. According to multiple sources, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025, surrounded only by close family members.

Although neither star has officially confirmed the engagement, a recent Hindustan Times report claims that their wedding is scheduled for February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur.

An insider revealed that the celebration is being planned as an intimate affair, with no celebrity guest list.
“Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned at one of Udaipur’s heritage palaces. Much like their engagement, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only their loved ones in attendance," the source said.

As fans continue dissecting every frame from their Roman getaway, one question lingers, was this New Year celebration just a vacation, or the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for one of South cinema’s most adored pairs?

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
