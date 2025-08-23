Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have officially completed shooting for their much-awaited romantic entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The vibrant wrap-up celebrations were filled with fun, laughter, and glimpses of the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew.

Varun Dhawan Announces Wrap with BTS Moments

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and director Shashank Khaitan.

“SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Mein phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ki direction mein...oct 2nd,” Varun wrote.

Responding to his post, Janhvi Kapoor affectionately commented, “Mera sunny sabse sanskari.”

Cast Celebrates with Joint Post

Janhvi, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit, and Sanya also shared a joint note with fans: “We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari #2ndOct.”

The team posed for a cheerful group photo, all dressed in their respective character t-shirts, against a backdrop that read “It’s a wrap, almost.”

Akshay Oberoi on Set Experience

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays a key role in the film, described the shooting experience as a “fun joint family experience.”

“Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created,” he shared.

Release Date Locked for October 2

After multiple delays, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 12.

The project marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration after their 2023 film Bawaal.