Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentIt’s A Wrap! Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Celebrate End Of Shoot For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

It’s A Wrap! Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Celebrate End Of Shoot For 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, co-starring Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra & Akshay Oberoi, hits theatres on Oct 2.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have officially completed shooting for their much-awaited romantic entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The vibrant wrap-up celebrations were filled with fun, laughter, and glimpses of the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew.

Varun Dhawan Announces Wrap with BTS Moments

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and director Shashank Khaitan.

“SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Mein phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ki direction mein...oct 2nd,” Varun wrote.

Responding to his post, Janhvi Kapoor affectionately commented, “Mera sunny sabse sanskari.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Cast Celebrates with Joint Post

Janhvi, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit, and Sanya also shared a joint note with fans: “We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari #2ndOct.”

The team posed for a cheerful group photo, all dressed in their respective character t-shirts, against a backdrop that read “It’s a wrap, almost.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Akshay Oberoi on Set Experience

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays a key role in the film, described the shooting experience as a “fun joint family experience.”

“Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created,” he shared.

Release Date Locked for October 2

After multiple delays, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 12.

The project marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration after their 2023 film Bawaal.

 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump's Close Political Aide Nominated US Ambassador To India
India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget