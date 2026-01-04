Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, And Sonu Nigam Joins BSF Jawans To Sing 'Ghar Kab Aaoge': WATCH

The makers of Border 2 have struck an emotional nerve with the release of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge,' a song that revisits one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished patriotic melodies. Ever since it dropped, the track has been resonating deeply with audiences, triggering nostalgia and heartfelt reactions across social media. Adding to the wave of emotion, lead actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a touching video that has further amplified the song’s impact.

Varun Dhawan’s Emotional Moment With BSF Jawans

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan posted a candid video from Jaisalmer that quickly caught fans’ attention. The clip shows Varun alongside co-star Ahan Shetty and legendary singer Sonu Nigam, singing Ghar Kab Aaoge with Border Security Force jawans. Set against the vast desert landscape, the moment felt intimate and powerful, far removed from a typical promotional event.

The video, along with several photos from the gathering, has since gone viral. What makes it stand out is its simplicity: no elaborate stage, no flashy performances, just voices, shared smiles, and a song rooted in longing and sacrifice. For many viewers, it was impossible not to feel moved.

Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty Groove With BSF Jawans At Border 2 Song Launch

The soulful track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Border 2 was unveiled on January 2 at Tanot, near the historic Longewala border in Jaisalmer, in a setting that felt as powerful as the song itself. The launch took place in the presence of Border Security Force jawans and their families, turning the event into an emotional gathering rather than a routine film promotion.

The evening saw the presence of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and singer Sonu Nigam, along with the film’s producer Niddhi Dutta and members of the T-Series team. Surrounded by the very soldiers whose lives echo the spirit of the song, the moment carried a sense of authenticity that resonated deeply with everyone in attendance.