Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Uttarakhand Cloudburst, Says 'This Is...'

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Uttarakhand Cloudburst, Says 'This Is...'

Urvashi Rautela shares emotional statement after Uttarkashi cloudburst. The actress pledges support and urges fans to help those affected by the disaster.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:53 PM (IST)

A tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Kheer Ganga river area on Tuesday led to catastrophic mudslides in Dharali village and near the Harshil Army Camp, claiming multiple lives and leaving several others missing. As visuals of the destruction emerged, the impact was felt far beyond the region, including by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Haridwar.

The actress expressed deep anguish and sorrow in a moving statement issued shortly after the disaster, describing how personal the tragedy felt to her.

Urvashi on Uttarkashi cloud burst

Sharing her heartfelt emotions, Urvashi said, “As a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating floods in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi — my land, my people, my family — I feel an ache that words can barely hold.”

She added, “Homes have been swept away. Roads, shops, memories, and dreams… all washed in seconds. Families are searching for loved ones, children are crying for parents, and parents are praying for their missing children. This is not just a news story for me — this is my home. These are my people.”

“Let’s Unite, It Saves Lives”

Urvashi also urged her fans and followers to offer whatever support they can during this moment of crisis. “To everyone in Dharali and all affected areas — please know that you are not alone. I stand with you, I pray with you, and I promise to use my voice, my reach, and my resources to bring attention and aid to you in every possible way.”

Making a passionate appeal for collective action, she continued, “Even a small contribution, even sharing verified relief links, even sending prayers — it matters. It saves lives.”

Rautela's statement

'The actress concluded her statement with a powerful message of hope and resilience. “Uttarakhand has always risen after every storm. We will rise again. Our rivers may rage, but our spirit is stronger. I will personally be working with local organisations and authorities to ensure that help reaches those who need it most.”

“Let us hold each other in love and compassion during this time of unthinkable loss. And let us rebuild — not just with bricks, but with kindness. Uttarakhand, I am with you. Always.”

The natural calamity has left the region reeling, with state authorities deploying teams for rescue and relief efforts. As the tragedy unfolds, Urvashi’s words serve as a reminder of unity, compassion, and the power of individual voices to make a difference.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Tragedy Urvashi Rautela Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Cloudburst News Uttarkashi Floods Dharali Mudslide Urvashi Rautela Reaction
Read more
