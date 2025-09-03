Every year, as the calendar turns to September 5th, we pause to celebrate the people who help shape our minds and hearts. While Teachers’ Day is traditionally reserved for those in classrooms, I have come to believe that some of the most profound teachers in life are not found behind podiums. They live among us, often quietly, guiding and inspiring through the way they live.

For me, this day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a time to reflect, to look back on my journey, and to honour the people who have shaped it gently and powerfully.

When I married into the Bansal family, I stepped into a world I knew very little about. Real estate was unfamiliar territory. Everything around me was new, layered, and sometimes overwhelming. But what made the transition not just possible but meaningful was the quiet support and steady mentorship I received from those around me.

My father-in-law, the Chairman of M3M Group, became one of my earliest and most influential teachers in this chapter. He never sat me down with notes or presentations, but his actions, his vision, and his calm command taught me more than any classroom ever could. From him, I learned that true leadership is not about power but about trust. That success is built not just through ambition but through integrity, patience, and a clear sense of purpose.

My mother-in-law, in her own graceful way, showed me the strength that lives in gentleness. Her calm presence, the way she carries herself across multiple roles without ever losing balance, and her deep compassion have all left a lasting imprint on me. She taught me that influence does not always come from speaking loudly but often from simply being consistent, kind, and composed.

And then there is my husband, Pankaj. He has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. To have a partner who walks with you, learns with you, and grows alongside you is a rare gift, and I’m deeply grateful for that every single day. With him, learning is woven into the fabric of our daily lives.

As I grow in my own role as a woman, a professional, and a mother, I find myself holding on to these lessons and passing them forward. I want our children to understand that wisdom is not confined to books or degrees. It is found in the way we treat people, how we face difficult moments, and how we remain open to learning from the world around us.

The values I try to share with them are the same ones that were passed on to me. From my own parents, I learned humility, the strength of kindness, and the quiet pride in living with simplicity and dignity. From my in-laws and my husband, I continue to learn how to stay grounded, how to think beyond myself, and how to lead with purpose and compassion.

What I have come to understand is that learning truly never ends. The further we go in life, the more we realise how much there still is to understand. I learn every day from mentors, from my team, from peers, and often from those much younger than me. Sometimes a fresh perspective or a single thoughtful moment can completely shift how you see something.

This Teachers’ Day, my heart is full of gratitude, not just in a ceremonial sense, but in a very real, and lived way. I owe so much to my family, who have been my true gurus. They did not teach through instructions, but through the lives they lived. They showed me how to stay grounded while growing, how to hold on to my values no matter the situation, and how to keep evolving without losing who I am at heart.