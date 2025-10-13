Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Zeishan Quadri Evicted Despite Strong Contender Status

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Shock: Zeishan Quadri Evicted Despite Strong Contender Status

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri is evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after seven weeks, surprising fans and leaving an emotional mark on the housemates.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed a shocking twist this week as actor-writer Zeishan Quadri was shown the exit door. Known for his calm demeanour, witty one-liners, and strategic gameplay, Zeishan had been widely regarded as one of the season’s strongest contenders. His unexpected eviction left fans stunned.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, it was revealed that Zeishan had received the least number of votes, placing him in the bottom two alongside actor Ashnoor Kaur. Salman announced the news, marking the end of Zeishan’s seven-week journey inside the house.

Zeishan’s Journey in the Bigg Boss House

Famed for Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Zeishan managed to steer clear of major conflicts and handled disagreements with tact, earning respect from fellow contestants and viewers alike. Inside the house, he formed strong bonds with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha. The trio often shared light-hearted moments, injecting fun into the competitive environment.

Zeishan also developed close relationships with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. Cameras captured emotional reactions from both Neelam and Tanya when Zeishan’s name was announced. The writer-filmmaker quietly exited the house without bidding farewell to Tanya, keeping his signature calm and composed demeanor.

Zeishan Reflects on His Participation

Before entering Bigg Boss 19, Zeishan had explained his motivation for joining the show. In an earlier interview with SCREEN, he said, “After taking a break of a year and a half from writing, I thought this was the right time to get into a platform like this. It’s India’s number one reality show… The makers are very old and good friends of mine; they have been pushing me for the last two years. This year it just felt right.”

Alongside Zeishan, contestants Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari were also nominated for eviction this week. The previous week had seen Awez Darbar eliminated from the competition.

Zeishan Quadri’s departure leaves fans speculating on who will make it to the finale, while his thoughtful gameplay and calm nature are sure to be remembered by viewers.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Zeishan Quadri Salman Khan Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri
