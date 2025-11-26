Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The chaotic universe of Kapil Sharma’s on-screen love life is back, bigger and far more tangled than before. The much-awaited trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has dropped, setting the stage for another laughter-filled ride where romance, mistaken identities, and endless lies collide in spectacular fashion. Serving as a sequel to Abbas-Mustan’s 2015 comedy hit, the film promises amplified madness, higher stakes, and a whirlwind of marriages—both accidental and intentional.

Kapil Sharma’s ‘One King, Three Queens’ Dilemma Escalates

In the trailer, Kapil’s character proclaims just how far he is willing to go for love: “For her, I will convert to Islam from Hinduism, and then to Christianity, if need be.” But despite his grand vows, life deals him a bizarre twist. Not only does he fail to end up with the woman he adores, he accidentally marries three women—each from a different faith.

Unable to undo the past, he now juggles three separate marriages, balancing a different name, persona, and lifestyle for each wife. His biggest challenge? Ensuring none of them ever cross paths.

Police Hunt for a Man Married Thrice… And Ready for a Fourth

As Kapil desperately tries to keep his domestic circus from collapsing, trouble intensifies. The police are on the lookout for a man “who has already been married thrice and is looking to tie the knot for the fourth time,” pushing him into an even tighter corner.

With nikkah, pheras, and Christian vows all becoming part of his increasingly chaotic journey, the sequel raises the comedic stakes far beyond the original.

A Star-Studded Cast & Behind-the-Scenes Powerhouse

Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 features a lively ensemble including Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Asrani Ji, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, and Supriya Shukla.

The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Star Studio18, Venus Worldwide Entertainment, and Abbas-Mustan Film Production. It comes with music by Yo Yo Honey Singh, DigV, Yug Bhusal, Parikshit Sharma, and Nishadh Chandra, cinematography by Ravi Yadav, and editing by Hussain A. Burmawala.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is set to release in theatres on December 12.