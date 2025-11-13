Tanya Mittal Unsure If Her Mother Will Visit During Bigg Boss 19 Family Week

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19, thanks to her unapologetic personality and the extravagant claims she has made about her luxurious lifestyle. From boasting about having 150 bodyguards to flying to Dubai just for dessert, Tanya has kept viewers — and her fellow housemates — intrigued. However, it’s her strained family equation that is now drawing attention inside the house.

Tanya Mittal on whether her mother will come for the family week

During a recent episode, Gaurav Khanna asked Tanya who she expected to visit her during the family week. When she replied that one of her aunts might come, Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari were left questioning why her mother wouldn’t make an appearance, given how often Tanya has expressed missing her.

When Shehbaz asked, “The video that had come was from your mother or aunt?” Tanya replied, “It was from my mother.” He then wondered aloud, “If the video was of your mother, she could also come and visit you. Is she so upset that she won’t come?”

Defending her relationship with her mother, Tanya clarified, “I think one of my aunts will come. It will be great if my dadu comes. If she (mother) comes, I will be happy. But I gave details about my aunt to the team because when I was coming on the show, I wasn’t sure if my mother would come. I have given the numbers of three friends and two relatives.”

Housemates discuss Tanya's relationship with her family

Shehbaz later discussed how Tanya avoids speaking confidently about her mother and brother, while Gaurav pointed out that her family hadn’t sent her a silver water bottle she requested, forcing her to use a broken one throughout the show.

Tanya on her troubled relation with her father

Earlier in the season, Tanya opened up about her troubled childhood, revealing, “My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I have reached here with a lot of difficulty. I started my business with great difficulty and got permission to step out of the house. I would have gotten married at 19; I wanted to die then.”

Tanya's claims

Over the weeks, Tanya has claimed to own several businesses, including factories producing medicines, clothes, solar panels, toys, and handicrafts. She has also boasted about her lavish home, which she says is more luxurious than any 5- to 7-star hotel, complete with an elevator hidden inside a kitchen cabinet.

Among her many claims, Tanya said she entered the show with 800 sarees and seven boxes of jewellery, and that her biscuits are imported from London. She also stated that she frequently flies to Agra for coffee near the Taj Mahal and to Dubai for Baklava.