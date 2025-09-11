Tanya Mittal Hints Ex-Boyfriend Is An MLA: 'Pure Desh Mein Uske Jaisa Vidhayak Nahi’

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal, the spiritual influencer and entrepreneur who has been grabbing attention ever since she stepped into Bigg Boss 19, has once again become the centre of conversation inside and outside the house. From her flamboyant claims about leading a luxurious lifestyle — including 150 bodyguards and a floor in her house dedicated solely to her clothes — to fiery altercations with co-contestants, Tanya has ensured she never slips out of the spotlight. This week, she set tongues wagging with a surprising confession about her ex-boyfriend.

Tanya talks about her past relationships

The recent episode saw Shehbaz Badesha lighten the tense atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house by entertaining contestants with his humorous shayaris. Tanya, who is never one to shy away from joining in, responded with a shayari of her own, this time on love. Her lines prompted Shehbaz to ask whether she still had feelings for her ex.

Tanya clarified that she had been in two relationships in the past but no longer harboured feelings for either. Yet, what she said next shocked the housemates and left viewers curious about her personal life.

She revealed, “Aaj bhi chup chupke voh mujhse milne aata hai. Aine main jisse tum dekhte ho voh mera nahi uska chehra aata hai.” She then went on to add, “Puri duniya ne kaha tha ki voh mere layak nahi hai. Main kaise bataun tujhe Shehbaz, pure desh main uske jaisa koi Vidhayak nahi hai,” hinting that her ex-boyfriend holds the position of an MLA. The revelation, paired with Tanya’s blush, only heightened speculation. However, when Shehbaz pressed further, asking her to confirm whether her ex was indeed a legislator, Tanya chose not to respond.

Spotlight on Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss journey

This revelation adds yet another layer to Tanya’s eventful stint in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier this week, she had a major altercation with actor Kunickaa Sadanand, accusing her of dragging her mother into a heated argument and questioning her upbringing. The confrontation created a stir among the housemates and sparked discussions among viewers online.